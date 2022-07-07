fb-pixel Skip to main content
YOUR WEEK AHEAD

Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, July 11-17

Salsa in the Park in Beverly, catch a free screening of “Tremors” on the Greenway, and more.

Updated July 7, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Salsa in Beverly's Lynch Park on Wednesday.Adobe Stock

Wednesday

Summer Rhythms

Refine your dance skills at Summer Salsa in the Park, presented by the Beverly Recreation Department. Choreographer Yaya Rodriguez kicks off the event, at Lynch Park in Beverly, with an hour of instruction followed by dancing to music curated by DJ Franklin Condori. All experience levels are welcome. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free. bevrec.com

Wednesday

Creepy Crawlers

Horror fans, head to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway for a screening of Tremors, a 1990 movie about a small town taken over by man-eating worms. Before the movie, Boston College paleobotanist Dr. Paul Strother will discuss the evolution of creatures like those portrayed in the film. The event, presented by Coolidge Corner Theatre, starts at 8 p.m. Free. coolidge.org

Friday

Cape Crime

Author Casey Sherman will read from his true crime book Helltown, which tells the story of notorious 1960s Cape Cod serial killer Tony Costa, at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. Sherman, a Cape native, will sign books after the reading. Free. 7 p.m. Register at anunlikelystory.com.

Friday

Books and Beats

Immerse yourself in the sounds of singer-songwriter Naomi Westwater, who will perform her unique blend of Americana, jazz, soul, folk, and electropop at the Central Library in Copley Square. The show, slated to begin at 12:30 p.m., is part of the library’s Concerts in the Courtyard Series. Free. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Saturday

Plaza Party

Festival Betances, billed as the longest-running Latino cultural festival in New England, is back! The event, which takes place at Plaza Betances in Boston, kicks off at noon with a parade and features a wide range of live music — from bomba to reggaeton — as well as food, kids’ activities, and more. Free. RSVP at facebook.com/festivalbetances.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.

