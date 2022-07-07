How do I stop people from letting their dogs relieve themselves in my apartment complex?

My neighbor “Carol” is friends with the property manager at our apartment complex. Recently, they were hanging out with another friend who had a dog that was unleashed and pooping all over. This is against the rules of the complex. What can I do get them to follow the rules when the property manager herself won’t enforce them? Recently a friend and her dog visited me and Carol watched to make sure my friend would pick up after her pet to the point that it made my friend uncomfortable.

L.K. / Manteno, Illinois

Rules should be enforced fairly, not on the basis of who the people in power like best. Sometimes we have to make that happen, though, so use your words, L.K. “Hey, I think the dog needs to be leashed and cleaned up after. Aren’t those the rules?” If she does the right thing, huzzah. If she makes some excuse, repeat it back to her in her own words. “It’s OK, because she’s your friend,” or what have you. Snap a few photos of the unleashed dog and its messes. Once you have evidence that the property manager is not doing the job she’s paid to do, she might actually do it. If she doesn’t, you can escalate the issue to her boss.

You can also tell Carol to leave your friends alone. “We’re on top of it, Carol, please stop hovering and give us some space.” It would be an excellent world if we did not have to use our voices to defend ourselves, but that’s not the world we live in.

In the past year or so I have had a great deal of work done on my home, almost all of it by non-English speakers. I know a few languages, so if I know the one they’re speaking, do I tell them up front? Or do I pretend I don’t and find myself privy to conversations that might be insulting or concerning to me? Second, what should I do if I hear something that is ethically wrong — if I hear that the employer is harassing someone, or if they are routinely shortchanged for hours worked?

Anonymous / Quincy

People shouldn’t make assumptions about what languages other people speak, and those who do and thereby get themselves in trouble have only themselves to blame. If people were discussing delicate matters of the heart, say, it would be a kindness to drop a line in their language directly to let them know they don’t have as much privacy as they believe they do, but that’s not the situation you’re describing. There’s no such thing as “eavesdropping” on people discussing you and the work they’re doing for you in your own house.

And if you overhear malfeasance of some sort, take action. Insist on respectful language in your home. It is illegal not to pay a worker for hours worked, so let whoever is shortchanging workers know that you will not abet their crime. You’ve got the power here!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.