Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

My wife and I begin every Sunday opening the Globe Magazine to sees what’s cooking with Christopher Kimball and the Milk Street staff. This morning, I surprised my dear wife of almost 50 years with a Mother’s Day brunch featuring the artichoke tart with Gouda and herbs (“Love You a Brunch,” May 1). It was fun to put together and delicious. I even used the leftover dough to create a lattice on the top! As a retired pediatrician, I can happily add cooking to my list of hobbies. Thanks for the weekly inspirations.

Nashua, New Hampshire

My husband is making this entire brunch menu for me today! The house smells delicious! Thank you, Mr. Kimball. Yum, yum.

JoanK1

Monkey Business

I was a newish real estate agent when I met [Connections author] Lisa Brown and her husband, who were looking for their first home (“The Monkey Who Stole My Heart,” May 8). We sat down to discuss their wants and needs and Lisa said, “We do have to tell you we have a pet” (they were looking at condominiums and it can be hard to find one that accepts pets). I said, “Oh, no problem. Some accept cats and dogs — we will find it!” Lisa smiled and said, “Well, yeah ... but ... it’s a monkey.” We found an incredible place for them, with wonderful neighbors who were so excited about Simon. I had the privilege to meet him and it was a dream come true, plus it’s one of my go-to best stories about my real estate career.

Carol Kiniry Curcio

Arlington

I’m jealous of the author’s unusual and wonderful experiences with Simon. It sounds like everyone gained something from each other. Great story.

NrwlMike

Standard Operating Procedure

Great Perspective piece: “On Campuses, a Return to ‘Normal’ Is a Return to Ableism” (May 8). Zoom is perhaps the one blessing of COVID. It has certainly opened doors. Most, if not all, of them should never be closed. What we need to aim for is considering accommodation itself “normal”: something that is taken for granted, supported, and barely noticed.

Ann Somers

Brookline, New Hampshire

Well written piece that shows the barriers that physically disabled individuals face in navigating daily life. Students with “invisible” disabilities also face barriers. Hybrid learning makes good sense, and ought to be here to stay. Being able to participate in education and work while balancing personal risk requires remote and hybrid options to be truly accessible to all.

maryp

Spin Doctors

I used to be on WBCN-FM back in the day and in the ‘70s produced hundreds of “infamous” radio commercials for New England Music City and Cheap Thrills record stores (“Back in the Groove,” May 8). As soon as I heard the first CD demo at an Audio Engineering Society convention in Los Angeles, I began my campaign to save vinyl records. This included an appearance in the early 1990s on Today with Bryant Gumbel and in 2001 on The Howard Stern Show, where I predicted the vinyl revival and paid the price with Howard, but it was worth it and it’s all come true!

Michael Fremer

The writer is an editor at analogPlanet.com and Stereophile.com

Thanks for the vinyl memories. My collection is almost entirely classical, with a heavy emphasis on opera. Reading libretti squished down to CD size stinks. I also miss the occasional special editions of vinyl operas, like RCA’s Soria Series with special books ginned up for the occasion. I have to admit that an alleged vinyl sound — setting aside snap, crackle, and pop — has eluded my ears. My rational brain tells me that the digital sampling rate is so high as to be indistinguishable from analog.

George Hand

Boston

Check out Wingo’s Wecords at RS Butler’s Trading Co., in Northwood, New Hampshire. Huge selection, as he supplies vintage vinyl to several Bull Moose record stores. The Bull Moose in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is also a good place.

David Ramsay

Stratham, New Hampshire

Why no mention of the importance of the source for the vinyl? Most vinyl issues today come from digital masters — the record little more than a CD slapped onto a plate of vinyl. Or am I missing something?

Steve Selby

Austin, Texas

I’m a boomer and I am over the moon with resurgence of vinyl. That hiss, pop, and crackle is a little slice of heaven that I didn’t realize I missed so much. Thank God I never got rid of my old albums. I have three turntables now and they are strategically located throughout the house.

Inter-dimensional Dave

Mr. Adams: Your article inspired me to go down to my basement and bring out my 1950s and 1960s vinyl treasures that I’ve not played for years.

BigSiberianCat

