For sale: Homes near public tennis courts, in Somerville and Cambridge

CONDO FEE $150 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This newly converted, gut-renovated, second-floor condo sits across from Foss Park, which boasts a public pool, splash pad, ball fields, and tennis courts. Enter into an open-concept living space with cherry wood floors, recessed lighting, and designer fixtures. Past the dining area, the kitchen features a mesmerizing tile backsplash, dual-function stove (six-burner gas range with electric oven), and an island with quartz waterfall countertop. A bedroom at the front features a deck plus a private bath with double vanity and step-in shower. There are two more bedrooms toward the back, one with its own sleek bath. A guest bath and laundry closet round out the unit, which includes one garage parking spot. CONS Broadway is a busy thoroughfare.

The kitchen of 242 Broadway #2, Somerville. Handout

Hudson Santana, Keller Williams Boston Northwest, 617-272-0842, SantanaTeam.com

$1,048,000

19 FAIRMONT AVENUE UNIT C / CAMBRIDGE

The exterior of 19 Fairmont Avenue Unit C, Cambridge. Lauren Grace Photography

SQUARE FEET 1,360

CONDO FEE $153 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $656,500 in 2013

PROS This unit comprises the top two floors of an attached 1902 row house, which sits on a side street near the Charles River and two sets of public tennis courts. At the top of the entry stairs, find a new bath with radiant heat marble floors and stacked laundry; there’s a study down the hall. The south-facing living and dining rooms have pine floors and 9-foot ceilings. The remodeled kitchen features bamboo floors, marble counters and backsplash, and center island; sliders lead to an enclosed porch and small deck. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, plus a walk-in closet and an office nook with skylight on the landing. Unit includes two parking spaces. CONS No upstairs bathroom, but plumbing has been roughed in for one.

The living room of 19 Fairmont Avenue Unit C, Cambridge. Lauren Grace Photography

Charles Cherney, Compass, 617-733-8937, cambridgerealestate.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.