10 more monkeypox cases diagnosed in Massachusetts as state initiates vaccination program

The 10 new cases were diagnosed between June 30 and Wednesday after testing at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain, according to a weekly update on new infections from the Department of Public Health. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 605 cases of monkeypox virus nationwide amid the global outbreak this year, officials said.

Ten more men in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past week, bringing the number of cases in the state to 31 since the first infection was announced on May 18, health officials said Thursday, as the state rolled out a vaccination program for those at highest risk.

Advertisement

State and local health officials are working with patients and their health care providers to identify anyone who may have had contact with them while they were infectious, the statement said.

Health officials recommend that anyone infected with monkeypox avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious.

DPH officials learned last week that Massachusetts is one of 10 jurisdictions in the United States eligible to receive an initial allocation of a monkeypox vaccine from the CDC, officials said.

The first allocation of 2,004 doses arrived Tuesday, and DPH distributed the vaccine to four health care providers to begin administering to patients on Wednesday, according to the statement.

The vaccine remains extremely limited in availability both nationally and locally, and it is only accessible in Massachusetts to people who live or work in the state and meet CDC eligibility requirements, officials said. Priority is given to those at the greatest risk of exposure to a person with monkeypox.

Anyone who believes they qualify for a vaccination can contact their health care provider for an evaluation to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements.

No deaths have been reported in the US or globally amid the outbreak, and most patients will recover from the virus within two to four weeks, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Initial cases of monkeypox, related to the smallpox virus, were linked to international travel. However, men who have sex with men now make up a large proportion of identified cases, though anyone who is exposed to someone with monkeypox is at risk, according to the statement.

Typically found in Africa, monkeypox can lead to headache, fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and the development of lesions, though a rash is often the first symptom, the department said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.