5 juicy House and Senate races to watch in Rhode Island

If you just love the sport of politics, here are five key General Assembly races to keep an eye on this summer.

If you’re wondering who is running in your community, we’ve prepared a really helpful guide that will help you search through each race.

We’re at the point in the political season where candidates for all offices are going to be asking for your signatures so they can qualify to have their name on the ballot.

Senate District 5 (Providence)

Senator Sam Bell, City Councilman David Salvatore (Democrats)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A Providence councilor is taking on the face of the progressive movement in the Senate in a primary, with the support of Senate leadership. Bell easily dispatched Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan two years ago, but he’s likely to face a tougher challenge this time around from Salvatore, who started the race with $115,000 in his campaign account and has been knocking on doors since May. Salvatore’s strategy is to make the case that he and Bell actually agree on most issues, but he can be a more effective legislator than the current senator. Bell won’t be an easy out. He works hard, and as the district grows even more progressive, voters aren’t necessarily looking for a candidate who plays nice in the sandbox with a more-conservative leadership team. There is no Republican or independent running, so this seat will be settled in September.

House District 58 (Pawtucket)

Matthew P. Carvalho, Cherie Cruz, George Hovarth, Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin (Democrats)

This is the race to replace embattled state Representative Carlos Tobon, who essentially abandoned his seat (while continuing to get paid) in May after a scathing Channel 12 story on his business dealings. Cruz has the support of the Working Families Party, which has a track record of winning in Pawtucket. But McLaughlin, who is just coming off a stint leading the Rhode Island Latino PAC, is also considered a top-tier challenger. This race appears to be wide open. The winner will not have an opponent in November.

Senate District 31 (Warwick)

Matthew LaMountain, Katelyn Reyes, Harrisson Tuttle (Democrats)

With state Senator Kendra Anderson stepping away after a single term, this is another battleground for both Senate leadership, which is supporting LaMountain, and the progressive Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which is backing Tuttle. Anderson won a crowded primary in 2020 with just 31 percent of the vote, which suggests LaMountain may have an advantage. But Tuttle can’t be underestimated. The winner will take on the winner of the Republican primary between Lisa Morse and John Silvaggio.

House District 9 (Providence)

Representative Anastasia Williams, Lonnie Mangum, Enrique Sanchez (Democrats)

Williams has been in office since 1993, and has handily won reelection in most cycles. But her district in Providence’s West End is becoming more progressive, and Sanchez has been running hard for a while now. Add in the fact that Williams isn’t exactly a beloved figure by House leadership right now, and it’s easy to see why a lot of political observers think this is a winnable race for Sanchez. It’s still too soon to write off Williams, who won’t be afraid to run a negative race in order to hold on to her seat. Mangum is more of an unknown in this race. The winner will take on independent Kevin Vines in the general election.

Senate District 30 (Warwick)

Senator Jeanine Calkin, Mark McKenney (Democrats)

It’s a rubber match between Calkin and McKenney, who have traded this seat over the last couple of election cycles. This is another race that pits the progressives that support Calkin against a candidate handpicked by Senate leadership. The winner will be a favorite in the general election against the winner of the Republican primary between Brian Fernandes, Raymond Tremmel, and Marjorie Ann Tudio.

