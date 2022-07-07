Best things to do in Rhode Island: July 8-15

Whoosa good boy? Yes. Yes, he is. If you’re a human with a dog, take note: Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts its monthly Puparazzi Photo Night July 8. Tell Buddy to grab his bell-bottoms, because this month’s theme is Woof-stock & Coachella. The zoo provides the “wacky photo backdrops,” just bring Buddy and your phone. $5. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here .

Puppies in bell-bottoms. Circus performers on ice. Wild zoo animals. Beer. Ice Cream. Free pizza. George Washington’s camping tent. Zumba in a temple… No, I’m not tripping out. This is real, Rhody. I repeat: this is all actually happening. This week, Rhody, we party.

Advertisement

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ON ICE

Tired: the circus. Wired: the circus on ice. Yup, the full-on spectacle that is Cirque du Soleil is upping its wow-factor by blending circus art and ice skating in CRYSTAL. Think: Cirque meets Frozen. And it’s in Providence. This feast for the senses is billed as “a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats.” Buckle up and enjoy the ride. At the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, four shows now through July 10. Ticket prices vary. 1 LaSalle Square. Details here.

NEWPORT LIVE!

Rhody folk fans, take note: Portsmouth’s Common Fence Music is now Newport’s Newport Live, and for their second show this season, they present Massachusetts folk singers Mark Erelli and Rachel Sumner at the Norman Bird Sanctuary July 8. (Live music + bird sanctuary = a moment of zen.) Erelli is a talented singer/songwriter who’s worked with a Who’s Who of musicians, from Paula Cole to Josh Ritter. Sumner is a rising star who just won the 2021 John Lennon Award in Folk. $35. 7 p.m. 583 Third Beach Road, Middletown. Details here. Learn about the presenters’ change of name and address here.

Advertisement

LIFE IN 1780

Women have few rights. Disease is rampant… Oops, sorry, I was just reading today’s headlines. On a totally different note: What was life like in 1780? Find out at “The French in 1780 Newport: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event” July 8-10 in Newport.

This truly looks to be a fascinating three-day event. According to the event description: French troops landed in Newport in July 1780 starting an occupation that lasted nearly a year. Their presence represented a turning point in the American Revolution. While French troops played a vital role in American victory at Yorktown, Newport citizens were far from welcoming upon their arrival. This weekend, the Newport Historical Society showcases aspects of this pivotal point in American history with dozens of “costumed living historians.” Plus see a hand-sewn replica of George Washington’s tent, and kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt. The prize? A sail on schooner Adirondack II. Details and schedule here, or call 401-846-0813.

HAPPY LITTLE TREES

Get your bonsai on and grab a beer when Bonsai Bar pops up at Pawtucket’s Smug Brewing Company July 9. Learn Bonsai basics as teachers help you design and prune your lil’ tree. Choose your own Dwarf Jade and glazed ceramic pot to take home. According to the event billing, Dwarf Jades are a species “so hardy we guarantee you can keep it alive or we’ll replace it.” Hmm. My black thumbs accept your challenge, Bonsai Bar. #LetItGrow. $75. 1-3 p.m. 100 Carver St. Details here.

Advertisement

LITTLE COMPTON’S FAIR

This was a summer tradition for me growing up, and after a hiatus, it’s back: Little Compton’s 61st Annual Church Fair is July 9, rain or shine. It kicks off with kids’ road race, and full 4.8 miler — then it’s fair time, baby. According to the event listing, we’ll find craft vendors, a bake sale, silent auction, rock climbing wall, kids games, lobster luncheon, a dog show, live concert from the kiddie favorite Toe Jam Puppet Band, and food vendors including — you know it — Del’s Lemonade. GPS: 1 Commons, Little Compton. Details and race registration here.

YOU BELONG AMONG THE WILDFLOWERS

Feel those Tom Petty lyrics come alive as you embark on a Wildflower Walk at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Join naturalist and University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Susanna Williams on a free morning walk and learn to identify wildflowers. “Enjoy strolling along the trails, exploring our blossoming gardens, and meandering throughout meadows.” I’m there. Free. July 9, 9 a.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

CLASSICALLY COOL

The 2022 Newport Classical Music Festival, running now through July 17, features a string of concerts inside Newport’s historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, The Elms, and more. This week’s shows include: the world premiere of Crooked Shanks by Shawn E. Okpebholo, performed by pianist Aldo López-Gavilán July 9 at 8 p.m. at The Breakers. According to Newport Classical, this is their second commission as part of an initiative to annually commission “a work by a Black, Indigenous, person of color, or woman composer as a commitment to the future of classical music.” Full concert list and details here.

Advertisement

FOOD TRUCKS, LIVE MUSIC & ICE CREAM

Yes, to all of the above. Get your #summervibes on at Sacred Cow Scoop Shop & Market in East Providence. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a cone while the sun goes down. Free admission, pay for what you eat. July 10, 4:30 to 8 p.m. 187 North Brow St., East Providence. Details here.

FREE PIZZA, FULL BAR, LIVE BLUES

Six beautiful words. Find them all July 10 in Wakefield as Duke Robillard plays The Pump House. Yup, if you missed him in Providence last week, you can catch Woonsocket-born blues legend this week. The Rhode Islander co-founded New England favorites Roomful Of Blues in Westerly in 1967. The multiple Grammy-nominee — who, by the way, was tapped by Bob Dylan to play on “Time out of Mind” — throws down. #RhodyLegend. $25. Doors 6 p.m. 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. Details here.

DONAVON FRANKENREITER

Pro surfer-turned-pro musician, Frankenreiter, 49, has something of a ‘70s California rock/laid back beach-folk vibe. It’s hard not to compare his sound to his good friend, surfer/musician Jack Johnson. For a solid taste: “Free.” Catch him at South Kingstown’s Ocean Mist July 11. From $39.50. Doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. 21+. 895 Matunuck Beach Road. Details here.

Advertisement

DANCING IN A TEMPLE

It sounds like an ancient ritual, but it’s actually a free outdoor workout. Head to the Temple of Music at Roger Williams Park for a free Zumba class for all levels July 12. Free. 6:30 p.m. Roger Williams Park, Pine Hill Ave., Providence. Details here.

BEER, ZEBRAS, ZIP-LINES, FOOD TRUCKS, GIRAFFES, MUSIC

It sounds like me trying in vain to describe a dream I had last night, but it’s oh so very real. Roger Williams’ Zoo hosts a mid-week “Sip and Stroll Food Truck Night” with DJs, “amazing animal encounters,” and photo-ops. Guests of the 21+ event can purchase beer, wine, or cocktails as you stroll the zoo after-hours, noshing from some 20 food trucks. You’ll have full access to the zoo — and yes, the zip-line ride is open. Let’s do this. General admission $19.95. July 13, 6-9 p.m. Details here.

OYSTER FARM TOUR

You’re a fan of oysters, you say. But ever wondered how they end up on your plate? What does an oyster farm look like? Do they grow like carrots? Peanuts? Corn? Learn all about the slippery mollusks at Matunuk’s oyster farm tour. Learn about aquaculture and fisheries, then visit the shellfish farm in Potter Pond. $25 per person. July 15, 10 a.m. 629 Succotash Road, South Kingstown. Rain or shine. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.