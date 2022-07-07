Duxbury Music Festival hits a summer note with South Shore alumni

The busy regional music school combines education and performance on two campuses, in Hingham and Duxbury. Its students come from throughout the South Shore region and beyond, and some go on to professional performance and teaching careers. The conservatory’s summer performance schedule, festival planners said, provides an opportunity to showcase its alumni’s accomplishments.

The Duxbury Music Festival will feature South Shore Conservatory alumni in starring roles in the festival’s four concert programs, taking place July 10 through July 15 at the Ellison Center, located at 64 St. George St.

Ming-hang Tam on violin and Tetiana Shafran at the piano performed at last summer's Duxbury Music Festival. South Shore Conservatory alumnus Shafran is returning from Ukraine to perform at this year's festival that begins on Sunday, July 10.

“Duxbury Music Festival 2022 is like a summer homecoming,” said Stephen Deitz, the festival’s artistic director, “with former students, many now well into the first decade of their professional careers, returning as alumni artists in residence. It’s not simply a passing of the baton to the next generation of performers, but to musicians the festival hosted when they were eagerly aspiring to make a life in music.”

This year’s festival alumni include three string players — Ahra Cho, violin; Dahm Huh, viola; Peter Pearson, cello — and pianist Tetiana Shafran.

Conservatory president Robert Cinnante pointed to the significance of Shafran’s return for the festival from her home country of Ukraine, “finding resilience through music in a time of utter crisis in her home country.”

The prominence of the conservatory alumni illustrates his school’s “strong emphasis on putting the next generation at the forefront,” he said.

The festival’s opening night offers what the school describes as “one of the most thrilling duets ever written for strings, Handel-Halvorsen’s Passacaglia,” performed by Cho on violin and Huh on viola. The program also includes Ravel’s “dreamy” Piano Trio (for violin, cello, and piano), and American composer George Gershwin’s variations on the popular jazz hit “I Got Rhythm” for two pianos and four hands. Deitz will combine with conservatory faculty member Regina Yung on the Gershwin favorite.

Programming a four-concert series is “like putting together pieces of a puzzle,” said Cinnante, who drew on his own musical training to collaborate with Deitz in planning the festival. The opening night program seeks to be “a tour de force to create momentum,” he said.

The festival’s second concert, on Monday, July 11, titled “L’Chaim,” celebrates Jewish voices. The theme is a bow to the idea that Duxbury is “a welcoming and inclusive community,” Cinnante said. The program features work by Erich Korngold, a 20th-century Jewish composer who fled Europe and found a home as a film music composer in Hollywood. It also includes the theme from “Schindler’s List,” a popular work written by John Williams (here scored for a string quartet); and a clarinet sonata written by Leonard Bernstein, performed by conservatory faculty artists Peter Bianca, clarinet, and Mijin Choi, piano.

The third program takes place Wednesday, July 13. Titled “Cocktails and a Concert,” it will celebrate “music and mixology” and include an excerpt from Dana Suesse’s “Cocktail Suite.” Suesse was known as “the Girl Gershwin,” Cinnante said, because like him she fused elements of popular music with classical. The program will also feature various popular melodies by Gershwin, ragtime favorites, and specially created cocktails for the audience.

At the center of the final concert, on Friday, July 15, is a major work by American composer Aaron Copland, “Appalachian Spring,” to be performed by a chamber orchestra of 13 musicians. The work, originally commissioned by dance director Martha Graham, explores “that synergy between music and dance,” Cinnante said. “It’s one of the things to look forward to most” in the festival, he said.

The concert celebrates the 25th anniversary of the conservatory’s Duxbury home at the Ellison Center.

The Duxbury Music Festival will also present a free community concert at the Duxbury Senior Center on Thursday, July 14, at 5 p.m., featuring alumni artists performing familiar themes from composers such as Mozart and Chopin. The conservatory’s alumni artists “fully own this concert,” Cinnante said. “They conceived the program and will perform it.”

The Duxbury Music Festival is an important event for the conservatory, said Cinnante, who became its president last year. “It’s one of the shining stars of the South Shore Conservatory. We don’t slow down in the summer,” he added, “we ramp up.”

Tickets for the Duxbury festival’s programs, as well as for performances at the conservatory’s Hingham campus, are available on the South Shore Conservatory website, www.summer.sscmusic.org.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.