A fashion designer’s legacy, outdoor stories, and salsa in the park

The Mansfield Public Library is hosting a variety of programs this month. The “It’s All Relative!” Genealogy Club meets July 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library located at 255 Hope St. Visitors to the club will discuss their journeys in genealogy and share tips that have become useful along the way. On July 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the library will virtually host author Caroline Ailanthus for a discussion of her book “Ecological Memory.” Both events are free and open to all, and registration is required. For more information, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com .

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem has opened a new exhibit titled “Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love” that celebrates the life and legacy of the late Black American-born fashion designer who came to fame in France. On display are Kelly’s designs, his extensive collection of memorabilia, and footage from some of his groundbreaking shows. The exhibit honor’s Kelly’s commitment to designs that pushed racial and cultural boundaries, emphasized Black empowerment, and centered on love and joy. The exhibition was first presented at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014 and revised for presentation at the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco. It will be on display until Nov. 6 at the museum, located at 161 Essex St. For more information and for tickets, visit pem.org/exhibitions/patrick-kelly-runway-of-love .

The Burlington Public Library and the Burlington Mall invite the community to StoryWalk, on view at Village at Burlington Mall through October. Families follow a path of displays featuring laminated pages of children’s books. Each month, a new story will be displayed. July’s story is “Blueberry Cake” by Sarah Dillard. StoryWalk encourages enjoyment of reading and the outdoors and is an adventurous experience for all ages. The library and mall are also partnering to offer Story & Art, a drop-in outdoor art class for children. Sessions will be held on July 27 and Aug. 24 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in The Park at Burlington Mall. The classes will teach self-portraits and watercolor work. No registration is required. For more information, go to burlingtonpubliclibrary.org.

The City of Beverly will be hosting two “Summer Salsa in the Park” events in which community members can learn the basics of salsa dancing. On July 13 and Aug. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m., people of all experience levels can learn the skill for free at Lynch Park. Yaya Rodriguez, founder of the Cultura Latina Dance Academy in Lynn, will instruct participants in dancing to Latin tunes provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Attendees can come on their own or with a partner and are encouraged to bring their own water or non-alcoholic beverages. To learn more about Summer Salsa in the Park, go to bevrec.com.

The Charles River Regional Chamber is hosting a garden party on the Charles River. For its first big social event in years, the chamber is hosting a fund-raiser to support its programming and advocacy and a celebration of its new marketing campaign, “Take A Trip Up the Charles.” The event will take place on Tuesday, July 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Garden at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St., Wellesley. Members and non-members of the chamber are invited to purchase tickets. For more information, go to charlesriverchamber.com.

