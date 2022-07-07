fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire breaks out at tire recycling facility in New Bedford

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 7, 2022, 52 minutes ago

Fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out in a tire recycling facility in New Bedford on Thursday, officials said.

The fire was reported sometime around noon at Bob’s Tire on Brook Street, according to Holly Huntoon, a New Bedford Police Department spokesperson.

State hazmat teams are responding to the scene to monitor air quality for potential hazards caused by the fire, said Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state Fire Marshal’s office. A rehab unit is also heading there to provide firefighters with a place to cool off and hydrate, he said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

