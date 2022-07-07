Fire breaks out at tire recycling facility in New Bedford

The fire was reported sometime around noon at Bob’s Tire on Brook Street, according to Holly Huntoon, a New Bedford Police Department spokesperson.

Fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out in a tire recycling facility in New Bedford on Thursday, officials said.

State hazmat teams are responding to the scene to monitor air quality for potential hazards caused by the fire, said Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state Fire Marshal’s office. A rehab unit is also heading there to provide firefighters with a place to cool off and hydrate, he said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

