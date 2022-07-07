Former Mass. corrections officer faces arraignment in 1988 murder of 11-year-old girl in Lawrence

Tremblay was last seen alive on Sept. 11, 1988. The girl’s stabbed and mangled body was found the next day in a railway yard in Lawrence. For more than three decades the gruesome murder remained unsolved.

Marvin “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Lawrence District Court in May, where a not-guilty plea was entered for him on a charge of murder in connection with slaying of Melissa Tremblay.

A former Massachusetts corrections officer accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence more than three decades ago will be arraigned Thursday in Essex Superior Court.

Prosecutors have said a DNA profile taken from Tremblay’s body was linked to McClendon, but his defense attorney argued that the DNA could have come from any McClendon male.

Prosecutors said they have other evidence linking McClendon to Tremblay’s murder.

They said McClendon, who was arrested in April at his home in Bremen, Ala., was interviewed by investigators on multiple occasions and had information about the murder that was never made public.

Witnesses saw Tremblay talking to someone in a van the day she was last seen alive, and McClendon owned a van, prosecutors said.

McClendon is left-handed, and prosecutors said investigators determined from Tremblay’s neck wound that her killer was likely left-handed, but his attorney argued that his client’s dominant hand shouldn’t tie him to murder.

Authorities have said McClendon worked three separate stints with the state Department of Corrections between 1970 and 2002 but was not working for the state at the time of Tremblay’s murder. State comptroller records show McClendon retired from state service on July 4, 2002, and collects a monthly pension of $3,040.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett told reporters in April that police learned Tremblay had accompanied her mother and her mother’s boyfriend to a Lawrence social club the day she disappeared, and that she played in the adjacent neighborhoods while the two adults remained inside the bar.

A neighbor who lived next door to the bar told reporters at the time that Melissa Tremblay often played with her children and that they had been breaking bottles on the afternoon the girl disappeared.

Tremblay was last seen by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver, Blodgett said.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

