Four men arrested in Chelsea on gun, drug, home invasion charges

Elijah Acevedo, 26, of Chelsea, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of ammunition, and multiple counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to the statement.

Timothy Ramos, 27, of Chelsea, faces charges of home invasion and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, State Police said in a statement.

Three men from Chelsea and one from Revere were arrested on home invasion, drug trafficking, and gun charges, and six illegal handguns were seized as authorities executed several warrants Thursday morning in Chelsea, officials said.

Advertisement

Geovanniel Gomez, 29, of Chelsea, faces multiple counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, as well as charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, State Police said.

Javier DeJesus Jr., 30, of Revere, was charged with multiple counts of improper storage of a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, as well as illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to the statement.

Attorneys for the four could not be found in court records.

The defendants were expected to be arraigned Thursday, but the Suffolk district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry Thursday evening regarding the outcome of their court appearances.

In the spring, Chelsea police began making undercover purchases of crack cocaine and fentanyl from suspects who sold the drugs out of an apartment at 78 Washington Ave. in Chelsea, including Acevedo, who lived in the apartment, State Police said.

On April 21, State Police detectives and Chelsea police responded to a non-fatal shooting near 78 Washington Ave., in which a bystander was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the statement. Investigators later developed evidence that Acevedo was the intended target of the shooting, State Police said.

Advertisement

On June 11, Chelsea police responded to a report of a home invasion in an apartment at 36 Orange St. and determined that Ramos, an alleged associate of the drug dealers, was a suspect in the crime, officials said.

Investigators used that information to obtain search warrants in Chelsea District Court for two apartments at 78 Washington Street and a home at 20 Cary Ave. in Chelsea, along with an arrest warrant charging Ramos in the home invasion, State Police said.

Chelsea police and state troopers served those search warrants Thursday morning, finding Ramos at the Cary Avenue home, according to the statement.

They also arrested Acevedo, Gomez, and DeJesus and seized six illegally owned guns, including five pistols and one revolver, as well as 58 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, an unknown amount of marijuana, “a quantity of ammunition,” and $2,000 cash, State Police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.