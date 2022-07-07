A makeshift ramp is used to rescue ducklings

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On June 29, police and neighbors came to the rescue of some ducklings trapped in the pond on Cohasset Common. Eight ducklings had been swimming with their mother and eventually needed to rest but couldn’t get out. “Sadly, after more than 36 hours on the water, the little ones needed a break,” police wrote on Facebook. “Mom could get out, but the berm was too high for the babies, and Mom was stressed with one of the eight struggling to keep afloat.” Police said neighbors put a piece of lumber in the pond, but the incline was too steep for the baby ducks. With the help of workers from Hingham Lumber Company, Cohasset police Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball and Detective Harrison Schmidt were able to build a ramp that was less steep and “Mom quickly provided guidance on how to use the ramp” so the ducklings could make their way out, police wrote. Police posted photos of the ducklings on Facebook and also posted a public service announcement, reminding people not to feed ducks bread or chips. “They love frozen or fresh peas, watermelon, night-crawlers, and mealworms,” police wrote. “Bread is bad for them!”

NOT THE VEHICLE YOU SHOULD BREAK INTO

At 4:53 a.m. May 8, security cameras captured footage of an interesting situation unfolding in a parking lot at the Watertown police station. The footage showed a man looking under a tarp covering a restored vintage police car parked in the employee lot. He got into the car and then exited a short time later. Officers went out to talk to the 33-year-old man and learned there were two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested on warrants out of Waltham District Court for open and gross lewdness and for driving with a suspended license. He was also hit with a new charge: breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime.

AX THROWING RAISED CONCERNS

At 1:42 p.m. June 17, Bridgewater police received a call from someone who was concerned about an ax throwing booth that had been set up near the street at a local liquor store. The caller told police that if someone missed, it could be dangerous for passing vehicles. The officer who responded reported that the booth was surrounded by fencing and would not pose any danger.

HOVEROARD-RIDING SALESMAN

At 8:50 p.m. June 21, Bridgewater police received calls from people on Keith Place and Legge Street about a door-to-door salesman on a hoverboard who was selling pest control products. Police said the hoverboard-riding salesman was advised to cease sales until he obtained a proper license from the town. The next day, at 2:34 p.m., a caller reported that a man came to his residence soliciting for pesticide services and was not very friendly. “Male was argumentative and left on a hover board,” police tweeted. The hoverboard-riding salesman was located and again advised to contact town hall about getting the proper permit.

RING FOR FIRE

At 4:49 p.m. June 4, the headquarters of the Wilmington Fire Department got a call from a woman who was requesting that her ring be cut off. According to the log entry, those services were rendered.

