Man and woman found dead in NH home, officials say

New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Alstead on Thursday, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

The pair was found shot to death inside a home on Bonnie Brae Drive, Formella’s office said in a statement.

Investigators have said the deaths are suspicious, but said there is no danger to the public. “At this point it is believed that all parties involved have been identified and that there is no threat to the general public,” the statement said.