Man and woman found dead in NH home, officials say

New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Alstead on Thursday, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
The pair was found shot to death inside a home on Bonnie Brae Drive, Formella’s office said in a statement.
Investigators have said the deaths are suspicious, but said there is no danger to the public. “At this point it is believed that all parties involved have been identified and that there is no threat to the general public,” the statement said.
Autopsies are due to be conducted on Friday, the statement said.
Advertisement
Alstead is a town of less than 2,000 people located in Cheshire County, near the Vermont border. Local police. state troopers and investigators assigned to Formella’s office responded to the scene Thursday, said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the AG’s office.
“It’s a corner of the state that’s hard to reach by law enforcement,” said Garrity. “[Information] takes a long time to process.”
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com.