Coming soon to taxpayers’ wallets: a no-strings-attached $250, Mass. lawmakers pledge

Dubbed the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, the proposal would provide one-time rebates by Sept. 30, with $250 going to taxpayers who file an individual return and $500 for married taxpayers, according to legislators. Those eligible would have to have reported a minimum of $38,000 in 2021 income, and not more than $100,000 for individual filers or $150,000 for joint filers.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka, both Democrats, said in a statement that the Legislature intends to take up the proposal, which would have to pass both branches before formal sessions end on July 31.

Top Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday announced a plan that would send taxpayers a one-time $250 rebate by the end of September to help offset rising costs, a long-awaited response to calls for tax relief on Beacon Hill.

A Senate official estimated the package would cost between $500 million and $510 million, and could be paid for by an expected multibillion budget surplus from the fiscal year that ended June 30.

“Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets,” Spilka and Mariano said in a joint statement with the Legislature’s two budget chiefs, state Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Senator Michael J. Rodrigues.

“These rebates represent the Legislature’s commitment to delivering immediate financial relief directly to residents of the Commonwealth, rather than to large oil companies that continue to profit off economic uncertainty and international conflict,” the lawmakers said.

The legislative leaders said they also are considering wider changes to the the state’s tax code, saying they “recognize the need for structural change as well.”

The state is awash in extra cash at the moment. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a business-backed budget watchdog, projected Wednesday that lawmakers will have a nearly $3.6 billion budget surplus from the fiscal year that ended last week, an amount it called “historic.”

That money also comes on top of $2.3 billion in federal stimulus money that the state has yet to spend.

Lawmakers have faced increasing pressure to move on taxpayer relief before their legislative ends this month, including from Governor Charlie Baker, who in January proposed his own $700 million package of tax breaks.

They have repeatedly rejected calls to suspend the state’s gas tax, arguing there’s no guarantee that oil companies would pass the savings onto to drivers at the pump.

