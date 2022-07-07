Mechanical failure on out-of-service commuter rail train leads to smoke, but no fire, at North Station

“There was no fire. The Boston Fire Department responded and have since cleared the area,” Keolis said. “There were no passengers aboard the train and no injuries were reported.”

The train’s locomotive had an issue about 3:05 p.m. in its head end power engine, which provides electricity to air condition the train, and “an internal mechanical failure ... led to excessive smoke,” according to a statement from Keolis, which operates the commuter rail.

An out-of-service commuter rail train parked at North Station experienced a mechanical issue Thursday afternoon that led to heavy smoke but no fire and no injuries, officials said.

Video from the scene that was posted online appeared to show smoke rising from the commuter rail platform area.

Officials said would be some service delays and encouraged riders to check the commuter rail Twitter account for updates.

In a series of Twitter posts from about 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Keolis said that several commuter rail lines out of North Station were operating from five to 25 minutes behind schedule.

An MBTA spokesman deferred to Keolis for comment.

As of about 4:30 p.m., there were no signs of smoke at North Station. Trains were departing on time, and no delays were listed. Workers at the station appeared to be performing their usual duties.

Commuters said they hadn’t seen the smoke earlier, but some expressed frustration with the system’s frequent issues.

Emma Stewart, of Rockport, said she tries to avoid taking the commuter rail, “because I’m not sure about its reliability.”

“I feel like you can never know if it’s going to be on time or not,” Stewart said. “You just kind of have to wait and see. There’s not really much communication from the MBTA with local travelers. … I feel like there’s a lot of last-minute cancellations, or it’s not on time and it says it’s on time.”

Evan Mulvaney, who takes the train into Boston about once a week, said he is largely satisfied with the commuter rail, but he has experienced some issues with construction.

“I come from Gloucester, where they’re working on the bridge, so that’s really different,” he said. “And they have to do the work, but it gets a little crazy sometimes.”

Mulvaney said service had been better earlier in the pandemic, when few people were commuting into the city.

“It’s what I rely upon, and it’s been fair,” he said. “I’ve never been in a situation that I have been completely frustrated with.”





