Nathan Carman, Vermont man charged with killing his mother and related fraud, seeks pretrial release on bail

Carman, of Vernon, Vt., has been held since his May arrest on charges of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his mother, Linda, as well as the fraud-related counts. He has denied wrongdoing in media interviews and related civil proceedings and has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

“Mr. Carman’s history and characteristics demonstrate that he does not pose a risk of flight and does not pose a danger to the community,” wrote federal public defenders for Carman, 28, in a motion filed in US District Court in Vermont.

Lawyers for Nathan Carman, the Vermont man charged federally with killing his mother and committing related fraud crimes in an effort to secure millions of dollars in inheritance and insurance funds, on Wednesday filed a motion seeking his pretrial release on bail, calling the evidence against him “weak.”

In their motion seeking Carman’s release on bail, his lawyers wrote that “an examination of what we do know about the allegations reveals the many inherent weaknesses of the government’s cases.”

Federal prosecutors in Vermont hadn’t filed a response to the defense motion as of late Thursday morning.

In September 2016, Carman and his mother set sail from Point Judith, R.I., for a fishing trip on his 31-foot aluminum boat, the Chicken Pox. A week later, he was alone when he was rescued from a life raft about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard. His mother was presumed dead.

The federal indictment unsealed in May charged Carman with the murder of his mother and “related frauds to obtain family and insurance funds,” the US attorney’s office in Vermont said at the time.

Authorities also allege Carman shot and killed his grandfather, wealthy developer John Chakalos, at Chakalos’s home in Windsor, Conn., in December 2013, though Carman is not charged with murder in that slaying.

“Both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts,” prosecutors have said. “The indictment further alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.”

Nathan Carman had dinner with Chakalos the night before Chakalos’s death and was the last known person to see him alive, according to a police affidavit in the investigation. Nathan Carman was supposed to meet his mother a few hours later but never showed up and did not answer his phone, the affidavit said.

Investigators learned Carman had purchased a Sig Sauer semiautomatic rifle in New Hampshire that was the same caliber as the weapon used in the Chakalos slaying, according to legal filings.

And about a year after Carman’s boat sank, his aunts filed a lawsuit accusing him of killing his grandfather, and possibly his mother, as part of a scheme to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance. In 2019, a judge overseeing an insurance trial ruled that Carman had “made improper and faulty repairs” to his boat that contributed to its sinking. Lawyers for the insurers had alleged that Carman sabotaged the boat to kill his mother.

In May, federal prosecutors said Chakalos “made tens of millions of dollars” as a real estate developer and created various trusts as part of his estate planning. The funds included moneys meant for his four daughters, including Linda Carman.

Beginning in 2012, Nathan Carman began asking his grandfather’s trust attorney and financial adviser detailed questions about how the trusts operated and his own stake in the estate, the indictment said. By 2013, Chakalos had set up two bank accounts that named Nathan Carman as the beneficiary upon his death. One account, worth about $150,000, was meant for his college costs, while another worth roughly $400,000 listed both Linda and Nathan Carman as beneficiaries.

At some point, prosecutors said, Chakalos convinced Linda Carman to designate Nathan, her only child, as the beneficiary of her trust. The indictment alleged that in December 2013, Carman shot Chakalos, 87, twice while he was asleep.

In Wednesday’s motion seeking bail for Carman, his lawyers wrote that he was “incredibly close with his grandfather,” who supported him financially and who was grooming him to take over his business.

“With the death of Mr. Chakalos, Mr. Carman lost his closest family member, best friend, nearly limitless financial support, and a fast track to an important position in his grandfather’s company,” the motion said. “Mr. Carman had little to gain, and much more to lose, with his grandfather’s death.”

After the murder, Carman received approximately $550,000, authorities said. He moved to Vermont in 2014 and was unemployed for most of the next two years.

“By the fall of 2016, he was low on funds,” the indictment said. Before the fishing trip with his mother, Carman made a number of modifications to his boat that compromised its integrity, prosecutors said, “including removing two forward bulkheads and removing trim tabs from the transom of the hull.”

“Nathan Carman planned to kill his mother on the trip,” the indictment said. “He also planned how he would report the sinking of the Chicken Pox and his mother’s disappearance at sea as accidents.”

In the bail motion Wednesday, Carman’s lawyers wrote that prosecutors are falsely alleging he had a motive to kill his mother “for money.”

“He does not,” the motion said. “To this day, Mr. Carman has not received any financial gain from her death, nor has he sought to profit from her death or to declare her dead. ... The government also does not have evidence to prove manner of Linda Carman’s death, where she died, or that she actually is dead.”

