Reward increases to $50,000 for information leading to charges in murder of Concord, N.H., couple

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord police chief Bradley Osgood said an anonymous donor recently pledged to contribute $15,000 to the reward for information about the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, but only for those who come forward with information in the next 60 days, according to a statement.

A reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the murder of a Concord, N.H., married couple has increased to $50,000, authorities announced Thursday, as investigators continue to try to identify a person of interest who was depicted in a sketch released in May.

The reward has increased from $33,500 in May with multiple anonymous donors contributing to the fund, including one who recently donated $1,000, the statement said. The Concord Regional Crimeline also contributed an additional $500 to the fund.

Authorities say Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex in Concord around 2:22 p.m. on April 18 and took a walk that brought them to the Broken Ground Trails off Portsmouth Street. Family and friends didn’t see or hear from them after they left for their walk, and their bodies were recovered on April 21 from a section of the trail network. Both had been shot multiple times.

Officials released an artist’s sketch of a “person of interest” on May 17 but have not identified him. The person is depicted as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen in the area of the crime scene carrying a black backpack and wearing a dark blue jacket and khaki-colored pants, officials said. He was described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair, and clean-shaven.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at concordregionalcrimeline.com or by texting TIP234 and a message to CRIMES (274637), the statement said.

