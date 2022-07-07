R.I. man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection makes first appearance in Washington, D.C., federal court

Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, remains released pending a preliminary hearing set for July 28, a spokesman for the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said in an email. The initial appearance Thursday was scheduled to happen via teleconference.

The FBI created and shared this image of Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, of North Kingstown, identifying him as "AFO-249."

The North Kingstown man who faces charges stemming from his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol made his initial appearance in Washington, D.C., federal court Thursday, prosecutors said.

Sirr was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint in June with a felony charge of civil disorder and related misdemeanors. Sirr had made an appearance in Rhode Island federal court, but the case is being prosecuted in federal court in Washington.

Sirr, a facility engineer at the Rhode Island Nuclear Science Center, has been placed on administrative leave from that state job.

Prosecutors say Sirr was among the rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds as a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden.

In a tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace, Sirr was at the front of a police line pushing against rioters who were assaulting officers, prosecutors say. He was seen on video pushing against a police line with a hand pressed against a police shield, prosecutors say. Prosecutors said he also participated when rioters, chanting “Heave ho!” in unison, “moved together as a team” against a police officer.

He is the second Rhode Islander to be charged for their roles in the riot. Timothy J. Desjardins, 35, of Providence, was arrested in November.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.