In Vermont cyclist slaying, authorities look into suspect’s use of another person’s passport to flee murder charge

“That’s currently under investigation right now. We have forwarded that information to the United States attorney in Austin and in New Jersey,” he said at a news conference Thursday attended by a host of law enforcement officials who were responsible for Armstrong’s recent capture.

“Armstrong boarded the flight and fled to international territory by presenting a passport that did not belong to her but belonged to someone that was closely associated with her,” said Deputy US Marshal Brandon Filla, a spokesman for the Austin, Texas, marshals office.

Kaitlin Armstrong used the passport of someone closely associated with her to fly to Costa Rica, where she hid from authorities who were pursuing her in connection with the May slaying in Texas of Moriah Wilson, a Vermont native and top professional cyclist, officials in Texas said Thursday.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Associated Press

Asked if Armstrong had received help from anyone in fleeing, he said: “Our primary goal was to get Kaitlin Armstrong into custody and we did that in 43 days. We’re not going to comment any further as far as if we believe, you know, she had any type of assistance. But we will eventually, you know, totally look into that now that she’s in custody, and we’ll present those facts to the prosecutors in this case.”

Armstrong, 34, of Austin, allegedly fatally shot Wilson, 25, on May 11 because she was jealous over a relationship Wilson previously had with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, another prominent professional cyclist.

Armstrong was arrested June 29 in Costa Rica. She had flown to Costa Rica from Newark International Airport in New Jersey on May 18.

Filla also released some new details of Armstrong’s time on the run, saying she had used assumed names and changed her appearance.

According to Costa Rican officials, he said, “Armstrong altered her physical appearance. She dyed her hair brown. She cropped her hair shorter to about shoulder length and had a bandage on her nose where she claimed it was from a surfboard incident just days before.”

Filla said Armstrong had gone to multiple yoga studios. Investigators knew, he said, that “she was very into the yoga community. That was really her practice.”

“She was really trying to, you know, build something to where she could instruct yoga there in Costa Rica,” he said.













Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.