Arizona congresswoman sparks confusion after seeming to say she would shoot her grandchildren to ‘protect’ them

“I would do anything, anything to protect my five grandchildren, including as a last resort shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said.

Representative Debbie Lesko, a Republican from Arizona, sparked confusion after she appeared to assert she would shoot her own grandchildren “to protect” them in a speech on the House floor on Tuesday.

She then went on to criticize the legislation and broader efforts to enact stronger gun reform measures introduced in the wake of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, NY, in Uvalde, Tex., and at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb that has claimed seven lives.

But it was Lesko’s comment about seemingly being prepared to inflict violence against her own grandchildren that stood out to most, leaving many bewildered and even outraged, with a number of people taking to social media to deride her.

One person referred to the remark as a “genius” method to “get out of babysitting duty for life.” Another social media user added that they are “alive today because Debbie Lesko wasn’t my grandma.”

But some took a more critical approach to the commentary, and what they perceived to be hypocrisy among Republicans against enacting any sort of gun safety measures.

“Congresswoman Debbie Lesko of Arizona cares more about guns than the lives of her own grandchildren,” one person tweeted.

The bill Lesko was speaking against would establish a national so-called red flag law, meaning procedures for federal courts would be put in place to remove guns from those deemed to be a risk to themselves or others.

“Democrat bills that we’ve heard this week want to take away my right, my right to protect my grandchildren,” she said. “They want to take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children and grandchildren and wives and brothers and sisters.”

After Lesko noticed she was trending online because of what she said during her speech, the lawmaker slammed “gun control zealots,” and implied that her words had been misconstrued.

“They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren,” she tweeted. “Absolutely ridiculous!”

Addressing the controversy in a separate statement to Reuters, Lesko said she was not referring to her own grandchildren in that phrase, but to “violent criminals.”

The Arizona Republic reported that Lesko has resorted to a similar talking point during gun control legislation debates in the past, “albeit with a different ending regarding her grandchildren.”

In a video uploaded to her Youtube channel last month, for instance, Lesko took a stand against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which includes reforms such as expanding the background check system for prospective gun buyers under the age of 21 and provides new protections for domestic violence victims. It has since been signed into law.

“I have five grandchildren and I would do anything to protect my grandchildren including, as a last resort, shooting the killer because that’s what a grandmother does,” she says in the clip, nearly the same exact argument she made this past week.

