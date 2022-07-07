Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating Floyd’s federal civil rights

Chauvin, 46, pleaded guilty in December as part of a plea deal in which he publicly acknowledged his role in Floyd’s death. For the first time, the former officer admitted that he kept his knees on Floyd’s neck and body even as he heard the man saying he couldn’t breathe and ultimately became unresponsive. He acknowledged he heard bystanders urging him to check Floyd’s pulse but did nothing and blocked others from rendering medical aid. Chauvin also said that he ‘’knew what he was doing was wrong.’’

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted last year of murdering George Floyd, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday on a separate federal charge that he violated Floyd’s civil rights when he pressed his knees into the man’s neck and back and ignored his cries for help.

Advertisement

The plea deal, which Chauvin signed, recommended a federal sentence of 20 to 25 years. Last month, prosecutors pressed US District Judge Paul Magnuson, who is overseeing the case, to sentence Chauvin to the full 25 years, arguing the former officer’s actions were ‘’coldblooded’' and that he had abused his power as a police officer by failing to recognize the ‘’humanity’' of the person beneath his knees.

In a separate motion, Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, had requested no more than a 20-year sentence, pointing to his client’s ‘’acceptance of his wrongdoing’' and that he is already serving a state sentence of 22 1/2 years for Floyd’s murder. He spoke of Chauvin’s ‘’remorse for the harm that has flowed from his actions’' and told the court the former officer would demonstrate that at his sentencing.

But in a brief statement during Thursday’s hearing, Chauvin did not offer any formal apologies or remorse for his actions. Addressing members of Floyd’s family, the former officer, who was dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit for the proceedings, said he wasn’t sure how many children Floyd had. ‘’I just want to say I wish them all the best in their life,’’ Chauvin said, adding that he hoped they have ‘’guidance in becoming great adults.’’

Advertisement

Chauvin also acknowledged the ‘’unpleasant’' decision facing Magnuson as he considered a sentence in a ‘’politically charged environment.’’

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to allow the former officer to serve his federal sentence concurrently with this state murder sentence. The deal also allowed Chauvin, who has been held in solitary confinement at a state prison east of St. Paul since his April 2021 conviction, to be transferred to a federal prison where Chauvin is likely to be safer — though in asking for a lesser sentence, Nelson argued that his client is likely to be a target no matter where he goes because of the notoriety surrounding the case.

But Chauvin’s sentence and the conditions of his confinement were ultimately determined by Magnuson, who strongly condemned Chauvin’s actions.

‘’I really don’t know why you did what you did. But to put your knee on someone else’s neck until they expire is simply wrong and you must be punished,’’ Magnuson said. ‘’Your conduct is wrong, and it is offensive. To put a knee on another person’s neck is unconscionable.’’

Still, Magnuson sentenced Chauvin on the lower end of the sentencing request — 240 months for violating Floyd’s federal civil rights. He was given another five months for a second federal charge alleging he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old by hitting him with a flashlight and kneeling on him during a 2017 arrest — which Chauvin also pleaded guilty to as part of the plea deal. John Pope, who is now 19, lost consciousness at one point during that encounter.

Advertisement

Chauvin was given seven months credit for time served, bringing the total sentence to 252 months, according to Magnuson.

Magnuson also oversaw the federal civil rights trial against the other three former officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death. In February, a jury convicted J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane, and Tou Thao of violating Floyd’s civil rights by failing to render medical aid. Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of failing to intervene with Chauvin.

All three are still awaiting sentencing in that case. Kueng and Thao also face an Oct. 24 state trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. In May, Lane pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in Floyd’s death as part of a plea deal to avoid another trial. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in that case Sept. 21.

On Thursday, Magnuson not only condemned Chauvin for his actions, but said the former officer had ‘’absolutely destroyed the lives’' of the other officers implicated in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin’s legal jeopardy is far from over. In May, Pope filed a separate federal civil rights lawsuit against Chauvin and the city of Minneapolis, arguing that police leaders turned a blind eye to Chauvin’s bad behavior and use of inappropriate force.

Advertisement

In court Thursday, Pope addressed Chauvin for the first time, speaking of how his life had changed after his encounter with Chauvin — how he went from being a ‘’happy’' person to someone who saw his dreams ‘’slip from my hands.’’

‘’I was treated as though I was not a human being by Derek Chauvin,’’ Pope said in a halting voice. ‘’He made a choice and did not care for the outcome.’’

During his statement to the court, Chauvin did not apologize to Pope, but said he wished the man well. ‘’I hope you have the ability to get the best education possible to lead a very productive and rewarding life,’’ the former officer said.



