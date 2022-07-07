The DNC has a choice this summer: Try to dethrone the N.H. primary or promote their candidates

It’s also notable that the party’s leader, Joe Biden, is unique in modern American history for finishing fourth and fifth in the two states that traditionally lead the parade. So he has less incentive to back the status quo.

The disaster that was the 2020 Iowa caucuses, combined with a long-standing sentiment that the party should do more to increase diverse voices, has led to Democrats examining the primary calendar for the first time in nearly two decades.

This summer power brokers at the Democratic National Committee are considering changing the order of states that will kick off the party’s 2024 presidential primaries.

Advertisement

Iowa and New Hampshire have been first for the past half-century. Nevada and South Carolina have followed those two states since the 2008 election. After that, 46 other states and territories vote. The DNC recently wrapped up hearing pitches from 17 states as to why they should be among the earliest.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

All indications are that Iowa won’t get special status anymore, if for no other reason than the DNC wants to do away with caucuses and focus on just primaries. While the DNC could pick any state to take Iowa’s place, there is a huge headache standing in the way of putting another state before New Hampshire. Here’s an overview of the situation.

Democrats leading the DNC panel, chaired by Jim Roosevelt of Massachusetts, say they will consider three criteria when evaluating each state: diversity, competitiveness in the general election, and overall feasibility for candidates who don’t start the process with tons of name recognition or money.

The party does two things at the end of the process. It sets the period during which states can start holding primary contests that will count at the national convention. It also decides which states are exceptions and can hold their primaries earlier. While four states went early in 2020, there might be a fifth state added to the mix this time.

Advertisement

The question looming before Democrats is whether they want to make headlines about intraparty drama over the primary calendar or they want the focus to be on their presidential candidates and their big ideas.

They will face real political problems if they eliminate Iowa and try to make any state other than New Hampshire the first in the nation.

Here’s the thing: It’s up to each state when to actually hold their contests. It is then up to the DNC or the RNC to decide whether they will recognize the results.

A lot of the primary calendar is already out of the DNC’s control, particularly in 2024.

Republicans have already settled on their primary calendar in 2024. They still have the Iowa caucuses going first, followed by the New Hampshire primary, then South Carolina and Nevada.

There is nothing preventing parties from having their primary contests on different dates. But in New Hampshire that’s never happened. It will hold both Republican and Democratic primaries at the same time. It is more economical for them, easier for voters, and they have always done it that way.

It’s also state law that New Hampshire must hold its presidential primary first in the nation and at least seven days before any “similar contest.”

New Hampshire isn’t bluffing or threatening to hold the first primary. The state will. It will also be an election whose result will count on the Republican side. By definition, the primary will be a major political event and will draw national and international media coverage.

Advertisement

It’s up to the DNC whether they want the media and activists focused on the drama over whether the New Hampshire Democratic results will count at the convention - or on the party’s hopefuls.

It’s not just that particular day. If there is any type of competitive Democratic primary in 2024, one of the top questions any candidate would get, if they visited New Hampshire, would be about their stand vis a vis the DNC.

That is a long way from the discussion about climate change, abortion, or various structural inequities Democrats say they want to address.

The question, in the end, for the Democratic party isn’t so much picking which state will go first – since that will be New Hampshire – it’s whether they want the political headache of trying to anoint some other state.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.