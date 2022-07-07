fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Biles, Rapinoe among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

By Globe wire servicesUpdated July 7, 2022, 25 minutes ago
President Joe Biden awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Simone Biles at the White House in Washington on Thursday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to 17 recipients at the White House on Thursday.

Soccer star and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe (second from left) is recognized by President Joe Biden during a ceremony to award the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the East Room of the White HouseSusan Walsh/Associated Press
Left to right, Nurse Sandra Lindsay comforted Cindy McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, as they attended a ceremony for the Presidential Medal of Freedom.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Fred Gray (bottom left) is recognized by President Joe Biden during a ceremony to award the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Back row from left, Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, and Khizr Khan. Susan Walsh/Associated Press
President Joe Biden awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Sister Simone Campbell at the White House.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
President Joe Biden spoke before presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a ceremony honoring 17 recipients.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Megan Rapinoe.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Laurene Powell Jobs for her late husband Steve Jobs.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images


Front row from left, Raúl Yzaguirre and retired Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming listen as President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to award the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Susan Walsh/Associated Press
President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Maj. John Duffy for his actions on April 14-15, 1972, during the Vietnam War.Evan Vucci/Associated Press
President Joe Biden presented former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Diane Nash.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
Vice President Kamala Harris (center) and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (right) arrived for a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

