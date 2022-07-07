Report of IRS audits draws bipartisan call for review

The requests came a day after reports that the IRS initiated detailed reviews into the tax records of James Comey, the former FBI director, and Andrew McCabe, a deputy who later took over the agency. The two officials at the time had been primary targets of Trump’s ire after they probed the president in connection with his 2016 campaign, leading Comey to raise the possibility this week that the newly revealed audits amounted to political payback.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress on Thursday expressed alarm that the IRS under President Donald Trump may have targeted two of his political enemies with tax audits, joining in rare unity to call for an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon and the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement a “thorough investigation of this matter is crucial” — adding his panel would “look at what steps” it can take on its own.

“Donald Trump has no respect for the rule of law, so if he tried to subject his political enemies to additional IRS scrutiny that would surprise no one. We need to understand what happened here because it raises serious concerns,” Wyden said.

Representative Kevin Brady of Texas Republican, the top Republican on the tax-focused House Ways and Means Committee, separately said in a statement he would support “investigating all allegations of political targeting.” But Brady pointed to assurances from Trump-appointed IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, who said he had no communications with Trump, and the GOP congressman also mounted a political broadside against the agency for allegedly targeting conservatives under President Barack Obama.

Trump, meanwhile, stressed in a statement: “I have no knowledge of this.” Instead, he highlighted an earlier report from a federal inspector general that had criticized Comey and McCabe, adding: “[T]ell us what you think after you read it.”

Advertisement

The bipartisan political blowback nonetheless reflected the seriousness of the allegations and the long-simmering distrust of the IRS on Capitol Hill. For some, the news even invoked the specter of the disgraced Nixon administration, when the president leveraged the IRS — and its vast powers to look into Americans’ finances — to pursue his political enemies before he was forced to resign.

An investigation into the matter would be carried out by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, which typically opens probes at lawmakers’ request.

The IRS, meanwhile, stressed in a statement that Rettig personally “is not involved in individual audits or taxpayer cases,” which instead are handled by “career civil servants.”

“As IRS Commissioner, he has never been in contact with the White House — in either administration — on IRS enforcement or individual taxpayer matters,” the agency said. “He has been committed to running the IRS in an impartial, unbiased manner from top to bottom.”

For years, Trump has repeatedly and publicly attacked Comey and McCabe, calling for them to be charged with crimes and accusing them of pursuing a politically motivated witch hunt against him. While both men were investigated, and at times criticized for their conduct, neither was charged with any crime.

The types of IRS audits they experienced are designed to be rare and random. The likelihood that two people so loathed by the former president would get audited within the space of a few years raised concerns for Comey about possible political misuse of the IRS’s authority.

Advertisement

The New York Times, which first reported the audits, said Comey’s audit began in 2019, focused on his 2017 tax return, the year he signed a seven-figure book deal. McCabe’s audit began in 2021, focused on his tax return for 2019, the Times said.

The McCabe audit was launched months into the Biden administration.

Washington Post

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Thursday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to 17 people in a wide variety of endeavors, including gymnast Simone Biles, Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington, and, posthumously, inventor Steve Jobs and former senator John McCain.

Biden’s list of recipients, his first as president, include stalwarts of politics, sports, entertainment, religion, civil rights, labor, and the military.

The honorees range from Biles, 25, the most decorated US gymnast in history who has advocated for sexual assault victims, to former senator Alan Simpson, Republican of Wyoming, 90, the sharp-tongued politician and governor’s son who served 18 years in the Senate and was outspoken on the issue of fiscal responsibility.

Other honorees include Sister Simone Campbell, former director of Network, a Catholic social justice organization, who was instrumental in getting the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010. Biden once joined her “Nuns on the Bus” tour.

The president also is recognizing Washington, an actor, director, and producer who has served as the national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 25 years; and Megan Rapinoe, a member of the US women’s national soccer team since 2006 who has won one Olympic gold medal and two World Cup championships. She is also captain of OL Reign, a Seattle-based pro team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Advertisement

Rapinoe’s exploits on the soccer field are matched by her activism off it. She has played prominent roles in pushing for equal pay for the women’s national team and spoken out on social justice and LGBTQ issues.

Biden’s list of political honorees includes Republicans and Democrats. Former representative Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat, cofounded Giffords, a nonprofit focused on preventing gun violence, after she was shot in the head at a constituent event in Tucson in January 2011 and gravely wounded. She is married to former astronaut Senator Mark Kelly, Democrat of Arizona, who is up for reelection this year.

Biden served in the Senate with McCain of Arizona, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee and decorated Vietnam War veteran who died in 2018 of brain cancer. McCain’s widow, Cindy, endorsed Biden in 2020 as the Democrat reversed the party’s fortunes in Arizona, winning the state. Cindy McCain is now the US ambassador to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Jobs, who died in 2011 of cancer, was the cofounder and chief executive of Apple, whose company’s inventions revolutionized the lives of billions of people worldwide with its Mac computers, iPhone, and iPod.

The list also includes Khizr Khan, a Gold Star father who has been an advocate for the rule of law and religious freedom while serving on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom; and Wilma Vaught, one of the most decorated women in the history of the US military.

Advertisement

Biden also honored Fred Gray, one of the first Black members of the Alabama legislature since Reconstruction and an attorney who represented civil rights activists such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, along with the NAACP.

Washington Post

Michigan GOP hopefuls have troubling histories

WASHINGTON — A leading contender for the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan was sued in the 1990s, accused of using racial slurs about Black people in the workplace and sexually harassing his employees.

One of his rivals pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges after authorities said he rallied Donald Trump’s supporters to storm the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Another candidate is a chiropractor and self-help guru who hawked supplements he falsely claimed treated COVID-19.

And even the contender who has garnered mainstream support had an “admittedly lame” hobby acting in low-budget horror pictures, one of which included a zombie biting off a man’s genitals.

In one of the most politically consequential states in the United States, the Republican primary for governor is shaping up as a battle of whose personal baggage is the least disqualifying. In an otherwise favorable election year for Republicans, the spectacle surrounding the Aug. 2 contest could hobble the party’s effort to defeat Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

“Whitmer can attack every one of them,” said Bernie Porn, a Lansing-based pollster with more than three decades experience surveying the state. “There are skeletons in the closet of most of the Republican candidates.”

Associated Press

Man sentenced for threats to congresswomen

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge sentenced a former Trump supporter to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for sending an e-mail threatening to kill Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and three other congresswomen.

David George Hannon, 67, also must undergo mental and substance abuse treatment and have no contact with Omar or Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times.

Hannon, who pleaded guilty in April to threatening a federal official, sent the e-mail after the four Democratic lawmakers held a news conference in July 2019 in response to criticism from former president Donald Trump, who said they should “go back” to the “crime-infested places” from which they came.

“He was doing that because Trump told him to,” his daughter, Elizabeth Hannon Dillon, told the judge during the hearing on Wednesday. “He was a Trump supporter and now he regrets it.”

Associated Press