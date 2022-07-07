Boris Johnson and the limits of democratic tolerance

Possessed of a roguish charm that played well with segments of the British public, Johnson had mastered the theatrical aspect of politics. He was leagues apart from the slick, supple, Bill Clinton-esque Tony Blair , the polar opposite of the gloomy, glowering Gordon Brown . By bluff, blandishment, and B.S., he largely managed to stave off difficulties of the sort that overwhelmed Theresa May .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on his way out the 10 Downing Street door, having finally exhausted the patience of a nation that just two and a half years ago gave him a strong mandate and a huge opportunity, both of which he squandered.

His premiership was political performance art that elevated his own carefully cultivated, disheveled charisma over substance, his misty fables and fantasies over hard truth.

Johnson had long taken large liberties with the truth. As a young journalist, he was fired from the Times (of London) for fabricating a quote. As Brussels correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, he specialized in stories only lightly guyed to the facts, the better to make the European Union seem absurd. As a politician, he spun fairy tales about the supposed benefits Britain would realize by leaving the EU.

As an elitist posing as a populist, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson trafficked in nationalism, nativism, and xenophobia, though usually more with the jocular sense of a frat boy seeking to be amusingly outrageous than with the ill will of a true bigot.

Comparisons to Donald Trump, once an ally and something of a political soulmate, naturally abound, as they did on the cable networks on Thursday. But let’s be fair to Johnson. Despite the similarities of their faux populism, nationalism, and primrose-path politics, Johnson had a broader sense of history and a greater sense of societal responsibility. Unlike Trump, when confronted with the science, he did not deny or ignore global warming.

And his demagoguery on Brexit notwithstanding, he was hardly an insular nationalist. Indeed, the role he played in regard to the war in Ukraine will go down as his finest moment, though there admittedly aren’t an abundance from which to choose.

No lie he told compares in its democratic destructiveness to Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen election. Nor was he ever a threat to British democracy in the way Trump was with his scheming to subvert the 2020 election results.

So what does Johnson’s downfall presage for Trump’s future? In a concrete sense, very little.

It’s important to note that the British public seemed willing to tolerate the falsity and fabulation marbled through much of what Johnson said. What really undid the prime minister was his rules-for-thee-but-not-for-me flouting of COVID regulations in his Downing Street partying.

The immediate controversy that led to his resignation wasn’t over that, but rather his promotion of an accused groper and Downing Street’s transparent dissembling about what he had known regarding those allegations. That clamor prompted the wave of resignations within his own government that finally drove him from office.

Whether that mass exodus would have occurred if Johnson’s standing with the public hadn’t eroded so badly is hard to know, though that seems unlikely. Certainly the sense that he had worn out his welcome with a weary public that now wanted him gone played a part, as did his party’s late-June defeat in two by-elections. For conservatives, he had become a clear electoral liability.

Trump isn’t at the same political point. Not yet, anyway. In part that’s because his far more disgraceful conduct isn’t weighing down the Republican Party in the midterm campaign. Rather, with the Biden administration beleaguered by inflation, the president’s approval/disapproval rating deeply underwater, and the Democratic incumbent viewed as weak and ineffective, the GOP seems positioned to make significant congressional gains in November.

Secondly, despite some determined conservative truth-tellers, Trump has not undergone the broad rejection by his own party that Johnson suffered from Tory officeholders. That’s because much of the MAGA base has stuck by Trump.

So one doesn’t want to over-egg the pudding here, to use a British phrase. With all that said, however, there is a hopeful portent or two here.

As Johnson’s downfall demonstrates, one’s real character tends to be revealed over time in politics. And when it does, the public’s tolerance for charlatans and chicanery isn’t infinite.

