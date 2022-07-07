More inpatient beds is not itself a solution to mental health crisis

Adding beds and new facilities is a reaction to the increase we’re seeing in psychiatric patients stuck in emergency rooms and other holding areas while awaiting inpatient beds. But just reporting on the problem and this reaction raises the risk that stakeholders and policy makers will amp up a conventional practice without examining it. That would be like giving more water bottles to dehydrated marathon runners when they need electrolytes as well.

Reports on plans to increase inpatient behavioral health capacity, especially for young people, must acknowledge the limits of this approach, as reporter Jessica Bartlett did in the article “ Plans set for behavioral health center ” (Business, July 1).

Public officials, working with interdisciplinary teams, must also examine the effects, in a fragmented system, of isolated interventions. Many observers, such as Dr. Thomas Insel, in his new book “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health,” have demonstrated the costs in health outcomes of disconnected mental health services, of which well-reimbursed inpatient services are a good example.

Inpatient psychiatric services need to be part of an integrated system. That should include family and community teams with a recovery vision, and with incentives to look at the person in developmental terms, not just at symptoms to be stabilized, to borrow a term, with medications.

Will an administration, current or future, keen on expanding for-profit services commit itself to evaluating outcomes, not just in terms of bottom lines or use of services but in terms of health measures for the populations served?

Dr. Gordon Harper

Brookline

The writer is a psychiatrist.