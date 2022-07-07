Baseball’s unlevel playing field continues to go unnoticed

These teams play in the same league and are supposed to compete fairly for the same crown. But the imbalance between a franchise that has the freedom to spend to win at whatever cost — even though the Yankees have essentially wasted more money on poor signings than the Royals, Pirates, and A’s have spent in the past 12 years — and one that has to watch every penny and can’t afford to pay homegrown players second contracts leaves Major League Baseball as the most unattractive of the four major sports because of the distinct groups of haves and have-nots.

What goes unnoticed in baseball because it so commonplace is the disparity between the Yankees, who are dominating the American League with the third-highest payroll in the game, and the embarrassing Athletics, a franchise whose overachieving history has served as motivation for small-market teams but which is finally drowning in a lack of local support and the worst facility in professional sports.

While NFL, NBA, and NHL teams are constrained by salary caps, those league do emphasize astute management, strong scouting, and intelligent free agent decisions over simply spending more money. Teams in the biggest markets do not always win. The Knicks have not won an NBA title in 49 years, despite playing in the No. 1 market in the United States. That’s because they have been horribly mismanaged.

The Lakers have been much more successful, but even they have fallen on hard times — despite having the great LeBron James on the roster — because of mismanagement. Smaller-market MLB teams cannot afford mismanagement, and even when they are managed well — for example, the Rays — their roster limitations eventually prove to be their downfall against more elite teams.

But yet the Rays, with an $87 million payroll (gaudy for that franchise), and the Orioles ($45 million) are asked to compete with the Yankees ($250 million) and Red Sox ($202 million) for the AL East title. And of the teams with the 11 lowest payrolls in the majors, just two (Rays and Guardians) have non-losing records.

While there should be a level of sympathy for smaller-market teams, a handful of those teams’ owners are content to lose 100 games every season, limit payroll, but collect the revenue-sharing dollars and fool their fans into believing next year is always the year.

The Mariners have the longest streak without a playoff appearance in professional sports at 21 years, yet play in pristine T-Mobile Park, one of the finest in baseball. The Mariners deserve no sympathy. They have been mismanaged for years, but there’s very little uproar over their incompetence. It’s amazing the deficiencies a nice stadium can camouflage.

The A’s are a different story. They competed with the big boys for years, reaching the playoffs 10 times in a 22-year span playing in Oakland Coliseum — now RingCentral Coliseum — once upon a time a beautiful stadium with the Oakland Hills as the backdrop before the city sold out to Raiders owner Al Davis and blocked the view with an extra deck for football to bring the Raiders back.

How did that work out? The Raiders eventually moved to Las Vegas because they wanted a new stadium. The Warriors left the same complex because there was more money to be made in San Francisco, so the A’s are left without place to go — except, maybe, Vegas ― because the rival Giants own the rights to Silicon Valley and would rather the A’s move to Nevada than to give up that land.

The A’s are last in the majors in attendance, averaging 8,688 in a 47,170-seat stadium, as fans are exhausted with the constant rebuilding, trading budding stars for prospects, and watching those players flourish with more lucrative clubs.

The Oakland City Council voted against putting an advisory vote on a new ballpark on November’s ballot, which would have asked taxpayers if they approve of paying an estimated $850 million of a $12 billion project to finally give the A’s a respectable place to play.

A new stadium won’t suddenly turn the A’s into perennial contenders, but it will make it a more attractive free agent destination and add more competitive balance. That should be the ultimate goal of commissioner Rob Manfred, to ensure that all 30 teams enter spring training with at least a glimmer of hope that this could be the season.

Carrying those delusions of grandeur, especially for the younger fan base, is certainly better than accepting the harsh reality that the home team will never compete for a World Series because it doesn’t have the resources. Meanwhile, the Yankees celebrate walkoff against the likes of the A’s and Royals as if they have really accomplished something. They’re supposed to beat the teams that spend so much less. You shouldn’t get credit for doing what you’re supposed to do.

But MLB appears content with situations like those in Washington and Kansas City, where teams won the World Series in the last decade but couldn’t afford to keep the core of those teams together for longer runs, instead jumping back into the have-not category, while the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox, and Phillies pour money into their payrolls.

The incentive to lose can’t be revenue-sharing money, and franchises mired ineptitude such as the Mariners, Angels, and Rangers have to be managed better to encourage more competitive balance. If not, the same seven or eight teams will win the World Series every year, and the sport will become even more mundane than it is now.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.