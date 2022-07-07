Cameron Tringale off to record start with 61 to lead Scottish Open

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland saw work with putting coach Phil Kenyon pay off in his round of 64, the only one close to Tringale.

Tringale ran off six straight birdies to start the back nine at The Renaissance Club on Thursday and had a three-shot lead in the Scottish Open at North Berwick, Scotland, the first European event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Cameron Tringale has played 331 times on the PGA Tour without winning. His career-best round of 9-under-par 61 might help him change that at a tournament run by the European tour.

“I haven’t had a professional win on my own, and obviously Scotland is where golf started, so this place is special,” Tringale said.

And it was relatively benign, at least for Tringale. That wasn't the case Thursday afternoon, when the average score was more than three shots higher.

Flags were crackling in 30-mile-per-hour gusts that felt even stronger along the shores of the North Sea, conditions best described by the clubs that were used.

Some players barely reached the fairway on the par-5 16th, if they did.

Patrick Cantlay had 231 yards for his second shot on the 483-yard closing hole. He hit 3-wood, and even that wasn't enough. Cantlay did well to close with three straight pars, which were at a premium. He had a hard-earned 70.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick opened with 71, while PGA champion Justin Thomas held on as long as he could. Thomas bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 73.

The low score from the afternoon was Kurt Kitayama at 66, and only five other players who faced the afternoon wind managed to break par.

Tringale had the lowest score of his PGA Tour career and matched the course record set three years ago by Bernd Wiesberger when The Renaissance played to a par 71.

That took some of the attention away from an early contender, Justin Harding. The South African was among four players added to the 156-man field by winning a temporary stay against the European tour suspending him for playing a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event outside London without seeking a release.

Harding was in the first group off as a twosome with Adrian Otaegui of Spain, another LIV Golf player who asked a court for the stay.

Jordan Spieth set an early pace by running off five straight birdies, only to drop three shots over his last 10 holes for a 68. He called it a tale of two nines based on course knowledge.

It was a struggle for Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made double bogey from the 18th fairway by going from rough to rough, and lost more ground on the front nine for a 73.

The Scottish charge was led by Ewen Ferguson (67) and Russell Knox (68), who heeded some strong advice from his wife, a former tennis pro. Knox has been struggling with his putter when he was persuaded to try a long putter.

“My wife said, ‘You’ve been playing professional golf for 15 years and you’re horrible at putting. Try something different,’” Knox said. “The best putt of my life was a 3-footer for par on the first hole because if that didn’t go in, we were in for a long day.”