Chris Sale to repay WooSox for damage caused by his outburst

Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale will make amends for the damage he caused in the tunnel from the Worcester Red Sox’ dugout to their clubhouse after being removed from his rehab start in the fourth inning on Wednesday, according to a team source.

The damage included a television set that was already broken (by another player in a similar outburst) and had an “out of order” sign on it.

Coincidentally, the WooSox have a punching dummy in their clubhouse expressly for players to let off steam. Sale sat at his locker directly next to it at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday as he prepared for his appearance.