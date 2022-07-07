Chris Sale to repay WooSox for damage caused by his outburst

Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale will make amends for the damage he caused in the tunnel from the Worcester Red Sox’ dugout to their clubhouse after being removed from his rehab start in the fourth inning on Wednesday, according to a team source.
The damage included a television set that was already broken (by another player in a similar outburst) and had an “out of order” sign on it.
Coincidentally, the WooSox have a punching dummy in their clubhouse expressly for players to let off steam. Sale sat at his locker directly next to it at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday as he prepared for his appearance.
Sale showed top-shelf stuff — headlined by a fastball that topped out at 97 miles per hour — during his start, but he struggled badly with his command, walking five batters and requiring 72 pitches over 3⅔ innings and proving unable to lock in his mechanics.
He allowed one run on three hits (all soft singles) over his outing with five strikeouts, but the walks — “I’ve gone months without walking five guys,” Sale noted — were the defining element of his performance.
Asked to assess the outing, Sale sputtered.
“Pfffff. Not good,” he said. “I was just out there fishing today … Nothing to hang your hat on, that’s for sure.”
