Game 83: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox lost two of three to the Yankees to open the season in April and have not faced them since.

The Yankees have gone on to build a 14-game lead over the second-place Red Sox and Rays in the American League East behind a powerful offense that leads MLB in runs (421) and home runs (139) and a pitching staff that leads MLB in ERA (2.90) and has the lowest opponent batting average (.211).

The rivals begin a four-game set Thursday at Fenway Park, then will run it back next weekend with a three-game series at Yankee Stadium before the All-Star break.