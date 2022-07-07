Game 83: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox lost two of three to the Yankees to open the season in April and have not faced them since.
The Yankees have gone on to build a 14-game lead over the second-place Red Sox and Rays in the American League East behind a powerful offense that leads MLB in runs (421) and home runs (139) and a pitching staff that leads MLB in ERA (2.90) and has the lowest opponent batting average (.211).
The rivals begin a four-game set Thursday at Fenway Park, then will run it back next weekend with a three-game series at Yankee Stadium before the All-Star break.
Josh Winckowski is Boston’s scheduled starter on Thursday, and he’ll be opposed by Gerrit Cole.
Here is a preview:
Lineups
YANKEES (59-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA)
RED SOX (45-37): TBA
Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Boston batters.
Red Sox vs. Cole: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 6-26, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-13, Bobby Dalbec 0-6, Rafael Devers 5-21, Jarren Duran 2-4, J.D. Martinez 7-27, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 2-14, Alex Verdugo 5-16, Christian Vázquez 5-17
Stat of the day: Since last August, the Red Sox have lost eight of their last nine regular-season meetings with the Yankees.
Notes: In 11 career regular-season starts against the Red Sox, Cole is 5-3 with a 4.00 ERA. Cole was the starter on Opening Day vs. the Red Sox and pitched four innings but did not factor into the decision as the Yankees won in 11 innings ... Winckowski is making his sixth career start on Thursday and his first appearance against the Yankees. He has victories in three of his past four starts ... On Wednesday at Pittsburgh, the Yankees hit a season-high-tying six homers as part of a season-best 22-hit attack in a 16-0 victory ... Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has 22 homers and 52 RBIs, missed both games against the Pirates due to lower back stiffness and will not play Thursday but is questionable for the rest of the series ... Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who started 78 of Boston’s first 81 games in 2022, missed the past two games because of back and hamstring ailments.
