Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt says MLB should ‘stop testing’ for COVID-19

“I probably won’t [again],” Bassitt said before the Mets’ series opener against the Marlins. “There’s no way. There’s no reason.”

Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 list July 1 after complaining about sluggishness to team officials. The righthander missed his scheduled start against Texas last Friday and only rejoined the team Thursday.

NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt said Thursday he “probably won’t” inform team and Major League Baseball officials if he feels COVID-19 symptoms in the future and that MLB should “just stop testing.”

Bassitt claimed he was asymptomatic.

“Just stop testing. Stop acting like COVID is far worse than a lot of other things,” he said. “I was never sick.”

He noted that under MLB’s protocols, a positive test could mean ongoing testing that keeps an asymptomatic player out for an extended period.

“I guess the answer is I never should have said anything,” he said.

Bassitt explained he tested himself after feeling sluggish because he has a daughter.

“If I can somewhat be safe I will. I tested myself. It was positive. So I basically had the choice to tell them so I can protect my teammates or not say anything and [put] my teammates at risk. I never had a symptom. I woke up perfectly fine the next day. Have not had a symptom since,” he said.

Bassitt (6-5, 4.01 ERA), whom the Mets acquired in an offseason trade with Oakland, is scheduled to start Friday.