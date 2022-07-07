Montreal takes Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Slafkovsky, who was named MVP at the Beijing Olympics for leading the tournament with seven goals in seven games, started thinking this was possible after meeting the Canadiens at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo.

While Shane Wright was long considered the front-runner to be the top pick, the New Jersey Devils surprisingly selected Slovak defenseman and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec second. In another surprise, the Arizona Coyotes took Logan Cooley third with Wright slipping to the Seattle Kraken at No. 4.

The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft Thursday night in Montreal, making him the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1.

Advertisement

“I felt they were pretty interested,” said Slafkovsky, who was caught off guard when Montreal general manager Kent Hughes announced his name. “When I heard ‘from Slovakia’ I went, ‘Wow!’”

Nemec, who along with Slafkovsky are the highest-drafted players from Slovakia 22 years after Marian Gaborik went third to Ottawa in 2000.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I lost the words,” Nemec said. “We were kids and when we dream about NHL Draft.”

The Canadiens weren’t done making moves in their first home draft since 2009. They traded defenseman Alexander Romanov to the New York Islanders for the 13th pick and moved that selection and the 66th to the Chicago Blackhawks for young forward Kirby Dach.

It was the second dismantling move made by the Blackhawks, who also traded high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for three picks.

The 6-foot-4-inch Slafkovsky, who has drawn comparisons to late Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies and plays a bit like a young Jaromir Jagr, said he told the Canadiens on Thursday morning to take him.

Slafkovsky, who turned 18 in March, is among the most NHL-ready players in the draft after playing against grown men in Finland this past season and impressing at the Olympics with seven goals in seven games. The youngest player in the tournament was the biggest reason Slovakia won an Olympic bronze medal for the first time.

Advertisement

Chuck Fletcher, whose Philadelphia Flyers picked forward Cutter Gauthier fifth, said Wednesday he expected a lot of trades at the draft. Other GMs around the league didn’t wait for the draft to begin to start dealing.

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche got things started by acquiring goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for a third- and a fifth-round pick in this draft and a third-rounder next year. Then Chicago sent DeBrincat to Ottawa for the seventh and 39th picks and a third-rounder in 2024.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman opened the draft in French by saying, “Bon soir, Montreal.” When fans booed him as is tradition, he said: “Thank you for that welcome. It is a return to normalcy.” This was the first in-person draft for the league since 2019 in Vancouver.

The opposite pressure now belongs to Slafkovsky, who could soon play alongside top Canadiens forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

T

Kris Letang signs six-year $36.6 million deal with Penguins

Kris Letang agreed to a six-year, $36.6 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. It has an average annual value of $6.1 million.

The 35-year-old defenseman had an NHL career-high 68 points (10 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games this season, and could have become an unrestricted free agent July 13.

Advertisement

“Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said. “The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life.”

Letang ranks third among all Penguins skaters in playoff games (149) and first among defensemen with 90 points (23 goals, 67 assists). Pittsburgh has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in all 16 of his NHL seasons and he has won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017).

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the club has signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract ($3.5 million average annual value) through the 2023-24 season.

Fleury, 37, went 28-23-5 with a 2.90 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 games with the Blackhawks and the Wild last season. He reached 25 wins for the 13th time in his career. Only two goaltenders in NHL history have recorded more 25-plus win seasons: Martin Brodeur (15) and Patrick Roy (14).

Fleury was acquired from Chicago in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft on March 21, 2022. He went 9-2-0 with a 2.74 GAA and a .913 SV% in 11 regular season games with Minnesota.

Kings hire Manon Rheaume for hockey operations

The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity.

Advertisement

The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects, and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson.

“Manon is an excellent communicator who brings a unique perspective and will play an important role in our hockey operations department,” Emerson said in a statement. “She has the skillset to help bridge the gap for our young players throughout their development cycle and will be tasked with helping to introduce and maintain a level of understanding and accountability for our players as they work in conjunction with our development staff.”

Rheaume, 50, is best known for playing exhibition games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and ‘93. She became the first woman to play in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

She is now among the nearly 100 women working in a hockey operations, player development or player health and safety role for a team.