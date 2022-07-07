Nine thoughts on the Red Sox as they try to figure out their starting rotation

1. It’s going to be fascinating to see how the Red Sox pitching shakes out over the next few weeks. They have an abundance of appealing options in the rotation, yet almost every one comes with a significant question mark. Which version of Chris Sale will they be getting? Will Nate Eovaldi immediately pitch like a front-end starter when he returns from his hip/back injury? Is Michael Wacha’s “dead arm” something that will linger? How will promising youngsters Josh Winckowski and Brayan Bello fit into the mix? What about when Rich Hill comes back from his knee injury? Can James Paxton contribute in a playoff race, or is that too much to ask given that he’s coming back from Tommy John surgery? The Red Sox could have a very good rotation down the stretch. But there is an awful lot still to be discovered.

2. I left Garrett Whitlock out of that previous item because Alex Cora has said that the Red Sox will “likely” use him in the bullpen when he returns from his injury, which is the right thing to do, for the pitcher and the team. Whitlock may be a terrific starter down the road, but it was asking a lot for him to succeed in that role without any buildup the way that he did as the de facto stopper in the bullpen. Whitlock has a 1.81 career ERA in relief (0.93 in four appearances this year) and a 4.15 ERA as a starter. His ability to thrive in multi-inning, high-leverage situations makes the rest of the pieces fall into place a little bit better, especially with John Schreiber emerging as a reliable late-inning option in Whitlock’s absence.

3. I understand that batting average is far from the most accurate way to measure a hitter’s value. Still, as someone who was 10 years old when George Brett captivated the country in 1980 with his run at .400, it’s jarring to see so many abysmal batting averages this deep into this season. The batting average for American League hitters is .241. You know who hit .241 in his career? Karim Garcia. Who is Karim Garcia? You know who else hit .241? Perhaps the most appropriately named player of all time, Mickey Klutts. So did Mike Tyson (the ‘70s second baseman, not the boxer, who hit with much more power). Man, where is Brett when you need him? He’s 69 years old, and I wouldn’t bet against him hitting .241 right now.

4. Christian Vázquez’s name isn’t exactly at the top of the list of potential Red Sox free agents, and Chaim Bloom doesn’t seem likely to invest in a catcher who turns 32 in August. Maybe it’s a contract drive or maybe he’s just on an offensive roll similar to the one he went on in the Divisional Series last year, when he had six hits and four RBIs against the Rays, but Vazquez deserves credit for his recent performance. In 15 games since June 17, he’s hitting .365 with a .424 on-base percentage while slugging .577. His production has been a blessing considering the black holes that remain in the Red Sox lineup.

5. Franchy Cordero has helped fill one of those holes to some degree with adequate production at first base (he’s hit .304 with a .795 OPS in the 29 games he’s played the position). I suppose the Sox can get by with that against righthanded pitching, though defensively he’s rather unconvincing masquerading as a first baseman. The Red Sox were correct in giving Bobby Dalbec, who hit 25 homers in 453 plate appearances last season, a real chance. But he has flopped, and at 27, he’s supposed to be in his prime rather than trying to prove he belongs.

6. As far as that other lineup void goes, it’s almost comical that Jackie Bradley Jr. continues to get regular plate appearances as the right fielder. Bradley is the best defensive outfielder the Red Sox have had in my lifetime. But he has a .574 OPS and 59 adjusted OPS in 239 plate appearances, and in 667 plate appearances over the past two years, he has a truly dismal .181/.247/.278 slash line, for a .525 OPS and 43 adjusted OPS. And get this: Per @RedSoxStats on Twitter, he has not hit a home run as a member of the starting lineup since July 2 of last season, when he was with the Brewers.

7. I figure I was with the consensus in believing for much of the season that Bloom’s No. 1 trade priority should be acquiring a righthanded relief pitcher with an established history of succeeding in high-leverage spots. That’s still something they should address if they can, but the preference now should be to acquire a righthanded-hitting first baseman. The ideal would be to trade some prospect surplus for Washington’s Josh Bell, but that might be unrealistic given his production (.311, .895 OPS, 12 homers) and likely lively market.

8. Conventional wisdom suggested that the signing of Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million deal in March acted as leverage against Bogaerts. I’m not sure it does anymore. Story has had a tough time hitting high-velocity fastballs, and he’s had trouble throwing with velocity to first base. He doesn’t look like he has the arm for shortstop. He is a superb second baseman, and he should stay there.

9. Or, to put it another way: Sign Xander.

Chad Finn