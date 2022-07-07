Rafael Devers swats two home runs, but Red Sox fall short against Yankees in series opener

That the Sox even had a chance in this game was all because of Devers.

Their 6-5 loss was highlighted by a Franchy Cordero botched infield popup in the fifth inning that allowed Aaron Hicks to score. The Red Sox are just 9-19 against American League East opponents after dropping the first game of a four-game set, coming into the series winless in eight series against divisional opponents this year. The Sox had a chance in the ninth inning but went down in order.

The Red Sox failed to take advantage of a two-homer performance from Rafael Devers Thursday evening at Fenway Park.

The game looked like it was over in the third inning when the Yankees pounded Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski for five runs on two homers.

The first was a grand slam by Josh Donaldson. Winckowski left a two-seamer up to the Yankee third baseman, who jumped on the pitch, sending it to straightaway center. Before the sprinkle of Yankee fans at Fenway Park could sit back down in their seats, Winckowski hung a first-pitchslider over the heart of the plate to Aaron Hicks. Hicks parked it in the right-field bleachers.

Yet the magic of Devers single handedly kept the Sox in the game.

Devers made it a 5-2 contest in the bottom of the inning when he took a slider beneath the zone, near his back foot, depositing the pitch 434 feet away, deep into the right-field bleachers. The Sox slugger’s majestic evening wasn’t done. With runners on first and third and two outs in what was then a 6-2 game in the fifth, and Devers lurking, Yankee pitching coach Matt Blake had a chat with his ace.

That didn’t work.

On a 1-0 pitch, Cole went to his changeup, yet another quality pitch to the Sox’ young superstar, Devers was all over it, belting a three-run shot. Devers has six career homers off Cole, more than any player. No other player has more than four.

On July 23 of last year against the Yankees, Devers also hit successive two- and three-run homers. They came in a 6-2 win. The first homer was off Cole in the fifth and the second off Nestor Cortes in the seventh.

The Sox — Devers, really — chased Cole after six innings in a game that was otherwise dominated by the Yankees.

Winckowski, surprisingly, gave the Red Sox five innings. He worked around five walks.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.