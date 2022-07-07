Raiders hire first Black female NFL team president

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan, the former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, as the team’s new president. She is the first Black woman to hold the position for an NFL franchise. Morgan fills a role that was vacated twice in the past year amid front office upheaval and allegations of financial mismanagement and workplace dysfunction within the Raiders organization. She joins the Raiders nine months after the departure of coach Jon Gruden, who resigned in October 2021 after The New York Times detailed emails in which he made misogynistic and homophobic comments before starting his second stint with the team. A lawyer who has also sat on the boards for Caesars Entertainment and Allegiant Travel, the parent company of the airline that has the naming rights to the Raiders’ stadium, Morgan was named the vice chair of Las Vegas’ host committee for Super Bowl LVIII last year.

Kraft among Hall semifinalists

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among the 54 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Kraft is one of the 29 coaches/contributors named, which include Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask. The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy “White Shoes” Johnson and five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes. The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists stage. The results will be announced July 27 … Dan Snyder’s attorney told the Committee on Oversight and Reform the Washington Commanders’ owner is willing to testify by video conference regarding the investigation into the team’s workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by club executives of women employees. In a letter sent to the committee and obtained by the Associated Press, attorney Karen Patton Seymour said Snyder is traveling outside the country and available for video testimony July 28 and 29. Seymour expressed concern because the committee countered with dates that conflict with her travel schedule and Snyder’s … Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, last weekend. In a press release, Gainesville police said officers responding to a possibly intoxicated person at a Taco Bell drive-thru late Sunday night found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a silver 2018 Ford F250. Officers smelled marijuana while talking to Moore and found a package of THC edible candies and three pistols while searching the vehicle. Police arrested Moore and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying weapons. The Bears said they are aware of the arrest and “are in the process of gathering more information.” They said they would “refrain from making any further comment.” … The Carolina Panthers view their starting quarterback job as an open competition between the newly acquired Baker Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold, one that will ultimately be decided at training camp and in preseason games. Panthers coach Matt Rhule has previously said he viewed Darnold as his starter, but that was before the team announced Wednesday it had struck a trade with Cleveland for Mayfield, whose relationship with the Browns quickly deteriorated after they began pursuing and later landed quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.