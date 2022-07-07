The remarkable Justin Verlander gets his MLB-leading 11th win as Astros down Royals

Verlander (11-3) grinded through six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs — one earned — with eight strikeouts to lower his ERA to 2.00 in his remarkable return from Tommy John surgery. His ERA, opponent average (1.90) and WHIP (0.97) all rank second in the American League.

Jose Altuve added a homer and three RBIs for the Astros, who bounced back after a 7-4 loss Wednesday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak.

Justin Verlander got his MLB-leading 11th win, Yordan Alvarez hit his 26th homer and the Astros beat the Royals, 5-2, at Houston Thursday to take the series, 3-1.

Advertisement

The Royals led, 2-0, and Kris Bubic (1-6) had walked five batters but had allowed just one hit on a single by Jake Meyers in the second when Martín Maldonado doubled with one out in the fifth.

Altuve jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat, sending it into the seats in left field to tie it at 2-2.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

There were two outs in the inning when Alvarez connected for his 26th home run, an opposite-field shot to the first row in left field to put the Astros on top, 3-2.

Houston added two insurance runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Altuve and an RBI double by Aledmys Díaz.

Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth to get his 18th save.

The victory gives Verlander 24 wins all-time against the Royals, which is his most against any team and ties him with Nolan Ryan for fourth-most in league history against Kansas City.

Ex-Red Sox Chavis gets big hit for Pirates

Former Red Sox Michael Chavis hit a tie-breaking two-run double, Diego Castillo homered and rookie Roansy Contreras allowed one run in six innings as the Pirates beat the Reds, 4-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at Cincinnati.

Jason Delay drove in Ben Gamel from first base with a seventh-inning double for his first career hit and RBI as Pittsburgh sent the Reds to their third loss in four games and seventh of nine.

Advertisement

After getting rocked for five hits and seven runs in 1⅔ innings during his last start July 1 against Milwaukee, Contreras (3-2) allowed four hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts in his 12th appearance and ninth start of the season.



