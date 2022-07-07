Things to watch as the Celtics play in the Las Vegas summer league

But Boston has not had a first-round choice in the last two drafts, and it even traded 2020 first-rounder Aaron Nesmith in the deal for Malcolm Brogdon. As a result, these summer Celtics have no star power.

▪ Hauser’s moment. The Celtics have had what seems like a million draft picks over the last decade, and that’s led to some star-powered summer squads. The 2017 team featured Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and three second-round picks came off the bench.

Here are seven things to watch while the Celtics take part in the Las Vegas summer league over the next 10 days.

Advertisement

Forward Sam Hauser is the lone player guaranteed a regular roster spot next season, and a year ago he was an undrafted free agent. But the Celtics are optimistic that Hauser, who last week agreed to a three-year deal, can become part of the regular rotation. He is already an NBA-ready catch-and-shoot player, but summer league will give him a chance to refine his defense, passing, and shooting off the dribble.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“I just want to prove I belong,” Hauser said, “and hopefully work my way into the rotation somehow, some way. But, just going to show what I can do best.”

▪ Roster battles. When the Celtics’ offseason moves are finalized in the coming days, the team is still expected to have three empty roster spots. League sources have indicated that Boston is in the market for a backup center after agreeing to trade Daniel Theis to Indiana, and in years past the Celtics have occasionally left their 15th and final slot empty to maintain some flexibility.

But there are players who could push into the conversation with strong showings in Las Vegas. Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan were on two-way contracts last season and should have the most familiarity with coach Ime Udoka’s system. Thomas has considerable athleticism but would benefit by showing his skills as a playmaker. He had just a 1.2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio with the Maine Celtics. Ryan is a sharpshooter who needs to prove he can play NBA-level defense.

Advertisement

Juhann Begarin, a 2021 second-round pick, remained in France last season. He moved up to the country’s top division and struggled with turnovers and shooting, but he is just 19 and is a freak athlete. The Celtics remain encouraged by Begarin’s development, even if he might still be a year or two away from being ready for the NBA.

It’ll also be worth keeping an eye on former Purdue big man Trevion Williams, who appeared in plenty of mock drafts before being passed over and eventually signing with the Celtics.

▪ The draft pick. Point guard JD Davison, the 53rd overall pick of last month’s draft, will be making his Celtics debut this weekend. He will be handed the keys to the offense in Las Vegas and it’ll be interesting to see how he commands attention in that spot. Alabama coach Nate Oats said several NBA teams reached out to him during the pre-draft process to ask why the former Crimson Tide freshman was so quiet, on and off the court.

Davison is an explosive leaper, but he is also turnover-prone and he did not shoot the ball well during his lone college season. He has the tools to be a very good defender but needs to show that he is as effective laterally as he is vertically.

Advertisement

▪ Bench spot. Celtics lead assistant Will Hardy left the team to sign a five-year deal as head coach of the Jazz, creating a void on Boston’s bench. Udoka has said he hopes to promote from within, and assistant coach Ben Sullivan could be in consideration for that slot.

Sullivan, an assistant with the Bucks during their 2021 championship season, will coach the summer Celtics. Sullivan said he will not be focused on his own development, however.

“I’d just really like to help facilitate a good experience for all the players and for all the staff and go out there and make it enjoyable and competitive and fun,” he said, “and help them put their best foot forward in their careers.”

▪ High-profile appearances. As hopefuls chase their dreams in Las Vegas, those who have already achieved them usually enjoy stopping by to say hello. Summer league is a place to see and be seen, so look out for cameos by current Celtics. Brown has been a frequent summer league visitor, and Grant Williams has helped out as a referee during practices in Brighton this week and could come. Of course, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and Udoka will be there and watching the action closely.

▪ Long shots. In the summer of 2019, Javonte Green was a little-known guard who had spent four relatively quiet years overseas after going undrafted out of Radford. Then he wowed the Celtics’ brass with an explosive showing in Las Vegas and eventually claimed the team’s final roster spot.

Advertisement

These stories are rare, but the Celtics will still have some fun stories to track. Guard Bryton Hobbs, who turns 31 in November, is a cousin of Tatum’s. And former Providence guard A.J. Reeves is a Roxbury native.

▪ Familiar faces. Former Celtics two-way contract players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters have resurfaced and will be on rosters in Las Vegas. Fall signed with the Jazz and Waters is playing for the Grizzlies.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.