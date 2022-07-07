Watch: Chris Sale has an equipment-trashing meltdown after latest minor league rehab start

Captured on video, Sale — who allowed one run on 72 pitches in 3⅔ innings but walked five batters as he struggled with his command — was spotted trashing equipment in the team’s dugout tunnel following his departure from the game.

Following his latest ( and possibly final ) rehab start for the Worcester Red Sox, Chris Sale expressed exactly what he thought of his performance in a flash of frustration.

The footage, shared by NBC10 reporter Alysha Palumbo, shows Sale’s reaction after being pulled from the game in the fourth inning following a bases-loaded walk.

Afterward, Sale walked back out to the dugout and calmly sat with his teammates.

Following the game, he gave a blunt assessment of his performance.

“Pfffff. Not good,” said Sale. “I was just out there fishing today … Nothing to hang your hat on, that’s for sure.”

Still, Sale — who struck out five batters and touched 97 miles per hour with his fastball — said he is “very ready” to return to the Red Sox after four rehab starts. He has not pitched for Boston this season due to a stress fracture in his right ribcage as well as an undisclosed medical issue, according to the team.

“I know today was a little bit of a hiccup but it’s nothing that can’t be ironed out,” he explained.

“I just want to be a part of it,” Sale added. “I want to get back to doing my job and pulling my weight.”