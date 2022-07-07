Watch: Chris Sale has an equipment-trashing meltdown after latest minor league rehab start

Following his latest (and possibly final) rehab start for the Worcester Red Sox, Chris Sale expressed exactly what he thought of his performance in a flash of frustration.
Captured on video, Sale — who allowed one run on 72 pitches in 3⅔ innings but walked five batters as he struggled with his command — was spotted trashing equipment in the team’s dugout tunnel following his departure from the game.
The footage, shared by NBC10 reporter Alysha Palumbo, shows Sale’s reaction after being pulled from the game in the fourth inning following a bases-loaded walk.
VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022
Afterward, Sale walked back out to the dugout and calmly sat with his teammates.
Following the game, he gave a blunt assessment of his performance.
“Pfffff. Not good,” said Sale. “I was just out there fishing today … Nothing to hang your hat on, that’s for sure.”
Still, Sale — who struck out five batters and touched 97 miles per hour with his fastball — said he is “very ready” to return to the Red Sox after four rehab starts. He has not pitched for Boston this season due to a stress fracture in his right ribcage as well as an undisclosed medical issue, according to the team.
“I know today was a little bit of a hiccup but it’s nothing that can’t be ironed out,” he explained.
“I just want to be a part of it,” Sale added. “I want to get back to doing my job and pulling my weight.”