What has Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen been up to since finishing fourth at the Travelers Championship?

“It’s been a busy past month. I kind of forget the fact that I played in NCAAs at the beginning of June and just been on a hot stretch since then. It’s nice to have a little bit of downtime,” Thorbjornsen said.

But since returning to Wellesley on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Stanford junior has been able to catch his breath.

Michael Thorbjornsen didn’t have much time to soak up his recent fourth-place finish at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. The day after, he was on his way to Golf Club de Genève in Switzerland for the Arnold Palmer Cup to compete against his college peers.

Just one week after missing the cut at the US Open, Thorbjornsen entered the final day of the Travelers six strokes off the lead and the only amateur in the field.

He got to one stroke back after 11 holes, before cooling down and finishing with a 4-under-par 66.

Thorbjornsen’s fourth place was the best finish by an amateur in a PGA Tour event since 2016, and the best at the Travelers since 1996.

Ranked fifth in the world amateur rankings, Thorbjornsen said playing in the US Open the week before helped, and his second round of 1 under par at The Country Club was reassuring after a shaky first round. He said he felt more comfortable at TPC River Highlands for the Travelers with an appearance at “the biggest stage” in golf behind him.

“I felt like I could go a little more under the radar,” Thorbjornsen said. “I really enjoyed the course. I felt like it fit my eye and I just kind of played my own game. I knew if I could play what I felt like was good for me, there was no reason why I shouldn’t be on top of that leaderboard.”

Thorbjornsen remembered walking to the scorer’s table after his final round in Cromwell. He spotted the payout list, with the numbers jumping off the page.

“I guess it kind of hit me there like, ‘Oh, wow, kind of forgot that these guys play for money and how much I’d be making now.’ I just thought it was pretty cool, something I just laughed at,” he said.

Amateurs cannot accept prize money, but Thorbjornsen’s performance would have earned him $406,700.

“It’ll be down the road soon enough,” he said.

Since he’s returned to Massachusetts, Thorbjornsen said he has been spending time with friends and family. He got out for a practice round Thursday morning.

“It’s just really nice to sit down with them, talk to them, and basically do nothing — something that I do miss doing at times — but I feel like it’s well-earned at this point, and needed as well,” he said.

In the fall, Thorbjornsen will begin his junior year at Stanford, where he studies communications. He said he is looking forward to returning to school and reuniting with his teammates.

“I miss them over the summer and not being able to see them at some tournaments. I love playing college golf,” he said.

On deck for Thorbjornsen is the Western Amateur Aug. 1-6 and the US Amateur the following week in Paramus, N.J.

“I’m taking it one event at a time. I’m just trying to play the best golf that I can and focus on all the controllables, trying to stay on top of things and just let the results come in with that,” Thorbjornsen said.

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com.