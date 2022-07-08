HBO cancels ‘Gentleman Jack’

Welp, HBO has just canceled the show. What can I say? I’m disappointed, but grateful that the show, never much of a ratings hit, especially after a three-year pandemic delay between seasons, got on the air for two seasons. HBO does at times honor creative excellence over the numbers, which was clearest of all when it came to “The Wire.”

I’ve written plenty about my deep admiration for HBO’s “Gentleman Jack,” which recently finished its second season. As Anne Lister, a woman who lived somewhat openly as a lesbian in the early 19th century, Suranne Jones gave a phenomenal performance. I don’t see acting turns like hers very often.

Advertisement

This, of course, doesn’t mean that Emmy voters can’t give Jones a nomination when their list is announced on July 12. But I suspect they haven’t even seen her on the show, which was created by Sally Wainwright of “Happy Valley” and “Last Tango in Halifax.” Sigh.

Jones posted a lovely response to the cancellation on Instagram. “While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed,” she wrote, “this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience. …

“I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has,” Jones continued. “It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had … but it was always worth it to see the response it got.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.