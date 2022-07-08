Sony’s ‘Madame Web’ to begin filming in Boston next week

“Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson (” The Lost Daughter ”) is set to start filming in Boston and surrounding areas the week of July 11 and continue through September, according to a source working on the production. The Sony picture based on the Marvel comics will also star Sydney Sweeney (”Euphoria”), Emma Roberts (”American Horror Story”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Isabela Merced (“Instant Family”), Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”), and Mike Epps (”The Upshaws”). The film, directed by S.J. Clarkson (”Anatomy of a Scandal”), is set to be released on July 7, 2023, according to Deadline .

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant with powerful psychic abilities who lives in a complex life-support system resembling a spider web. Little information has been reveled about the plot of the film.

Billed under the title “Claire” in a local casting call, the production is seeking extras in the Boston area. Kendall Cooper Casting is looking for “people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and sizes” as extras and in roles as law enforcement officers, EMTs, and firefighters, Kendall Cooper told the Globe. The casting notice also said the production needs cars from the year 2003 or earlier.

According to the Patriot Ledger, one of the locations filming will take place is at the Hangout at Union Point, a 33,000-square-foot former fighter-jet hangar in Weymouth. (Scenes for Adam McKay’s Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” were also shot there.)

“Madame Web” joins a number of other big-budget Hollywood productions filming in the Bay State this summer, including “Challengers” starring Zendaya, which wrapped in June, and “Maestro” starring Bradley Cooper, which filmed at Tanglewood in Western Massachusetts in May.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.