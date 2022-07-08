Inflation fears trump recession fears as US job growth remains strong

The latest employment snapshot from the Labor Department on Friday showed that employers added 372,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent, just a tick above its pre-pandemic level.

The good news: The US job market expanded at a healthy clip in June.

The growth in employment was stronger than expected, and might have been even more robust if the number of available workers hadn’t declined. That’s a signal that the economy, while cooling, isn’t necessarily sliding into a recession. At least for now.

Of course, evidence that the job market is softening would have been welcomed by policymakers. That’s because a slowdown would ease inflation. Instead, a key inflation indicator in the report — average hourly wages — picked up last month.

The latest data leave the Federal Reserve little choice but to continue aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to rein in inflation. Higher rates curb demand for goods and services, taking pressure off prices.

Policymakers meet next on July 25-26, and are expected to vote to boost the benchmark federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. That would follow a three-quarters point hike in June.

Some on Wall Street had speculated that a underwhelming jobs report would have given the central bank the opportunity to moderate its rate hikes.

US stock futures fell following the report, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose. The dollar also gained.

The June jobs gains were led by growth in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and health care. Employment is down by 524,000, or 0.3 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

