They talk for hours a day, but he has a girlfriend

Q. Over the past year or so, I have spent a lot of time online in a forum engaging with people with a shared interest. While I met a lot of great people, I found all the time on the Internet was taking a lot of my mental bandwidth and I decided to unplug.

Literally right before following through (I had announced my unplug publicly), I received a direct message from a man I had connected well with all along (I am 40, he is 32). I hadn’t pursued anything with him because I had a sense he had a girlfriend. Upon receiving his message, I was a bit sad about my decision to unplug, but still intending to follow through, I gave him my cell number and said he could text me if he wanted. To my surprise, he texted me that very day. And to further my surprise, he has texted me almost every single day since then, only missing maybe a handful of days very early on — and this has been going on three months now.

Not only does he text me first every day, but once we connect, we usually text all day until I go to bed. Early on, I did ask if he had a girlfriend. He was honest and said he did, but didn’t say much else about it. He gave intimations that he didn’t want to overwhelm me with text messages, so I said I would rather he call. Now we talk on the phone for several hours a day, several times a week. As soon as he hangs up, he texts me until I go to bed. Our conversations are platonic but with obvious mutual undercurrent of chemistry.

He recently mentioned his girlfriend, framing it as “I don’t have relationship problems,” not “I love/I am in love with my girlfriend,” and also added, “I don’t want to mess with your head.” Maybe this looks bad for him, but given he lives several states away, it does not seem out of line to me. We have discussed meeting in person but I would not want to be party to him cheating on his girlfriend, and given the platonic conversation, I don’t think he would want to do that either. Also, he has mentioned several times that he wants to move. He rents and I am a homeowner in a much better area than where he lives.

He is not married, and it seems this is more than a friendship — because what kind of relationship could he have with his girlfriend if he wants to talk to me all day long, every day? A little more about me: I haven’t had much in terms of relationships but that is because I am selective. I am looking for someone with depth. I have declined two marriage proposals and I have no regrets — I would rather be happy single than stuck in an unsatisfying marriage.

Is this really only friendship?

FRIENDS?

A. He says he doesn’t want to mess with your head, but it’s too late. You want him to break up with his partner and move closer to you. You want him to move in with you. You’re waiting on something that’s not in his plans.

You left that online forum to give yourself more “mental bandwidth.” Instead of taking that space for yourself, you’ve given your extra hours away — to him. Early on, you were enjoying yourself, but it’s grown into something that disrupts your life. You’re on the phone with him for several hours a day. You could be doing so many other things, like hanging out with single people — or anyone who wants to be more than a phone friend. You could be gardening, watching good TV, making a new connection, engaging with anything that can help you grow.

You asked if this connection is just about friendship. My answer is that it is not — because you want more. He’s happy with the relationship as is. How do I know? Well, to start, he’s not the one writing me a letter.

If you’d rather be single than stuck in an unsatisfying relationship, go be single for real. This is what an unsatisfying relationship can look like. You get some deep talks and a little bit of companionship, but not enough to make you happy — and with someone else’s boyfriend. Your back-and-forth has become more about looking for clues than relaxing with good conversation.

This letter is evidence that you could benefit from unplugging from this too. Let go.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You say you don’t want to be a party to him cheating on his girlfriend, but you engage in hours-long conversations. You say you’re friends, but then you fantasize about him living with you (from several states away, which is a huge commitment). You say you are very selective, but then you engage with someone who’s in a relationship and hasn’t broken it off during the months you’ve been chatting. You need to figure out what you really want, because you’re full of paradoxes.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





You left the group chats because they were taking up too much bandwidth and you replaced them with a one-on-one chat. What is the difference? You are still substituting real human contact with cyber communication.

HEYITHINK





Letter writer, you didn’t “unplug” you just changed chargers.

MARINOLAW





Your glaringly wrong turn came when he confirmed he was in a relationship. Should have been a hard stop right there.

EACB





Maybe he wants to break up with his girlfriend and is testing the waters, maybe there is no girlfriend and he uses that as an excuse to just be all flirty and not be involved. If you really want to see if there can be a relationship you’re going to have to ask and then meet in person. Wouldn’t surprise me if the texting faded away once you set this criteria.

ASH





Why not put the phone down. Get outside and go for a walk, find some friends and go out to dinner. Please stop giving this your life. It’s not going to go anywhere.

MAJORISSUES

