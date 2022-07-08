WCVB names Cindy Fitzgibbon the station’s new chief meteorologist after the retirement of Harvey Leonard

The news was met with a flood of congratulatory messages for Fitzgibbon from fans, colleagues, and viewers from around the region.

“Congratulations! Cindy Fitzgibbon has been named WCVB StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist!” WCVB announced on Friday in a tweet , adding that meteorologist Mike Wankum would take over weeknight forecasting duties.

Cindy Fitzgibbon has been named the chief meteorologist for WCVB Channel 5, filling the shoes of veteran Harvey Leonard who retired in May after more than 45 years.

“Breaking News!!! A big deal and a well deserved promotion,” wrote WCVB anchor Doug Meegan, who included a behind the scenes clip of the station’s staff announcing the official news.

“Our lovely, talented, smart, and overall AMAZING colleague and friend [Fitzgibbon] has just been promoted to Chief Meteorologist… The FIRST woman to be named Chief Meteorologist in the Boston news market!!!” wrote WCVB reporter Antoinette Antonio.

In a statement announcing the news, WCVB said Fitzgibbon would continue as weather anchor during the station’s weekday Eyeopeners and Midday newscasts, and she’ll also be the principal meteorologist for the station’s new “Forecasting Our Future” segment.

“It is an honor and a dream come true to be named chief meteorologist at WCVB and to lead this incredibly talented and dedicated group of meteorologists,” Fitzgibbon told WCVB. “I’m also grateful to my predecessor, Harvey Leonard — a legend, dear friend, and colleague who I was fortunate to forecast alongside for nearly a decade. He set high standards for our team, and I look forward to helping build on his legacy and StormTeam 5′s success as chief meteorologist.”

Fitzgibbon has been with WCVB for 16 years. Prior to that, she was a meteorologist at Fox 25 Boston, at WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida, and at WPTZ in Burlington, Vermont. Fitzgibbon has more than 25 years of experience as a meteorologist, “20 of them reporting weather in the Boston market,” WCVB said.

Fitzgibbon grew up in Portland, Maine, and earned a degree in meteorology from Lyndon State College in Vermont. She is a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and the National Weather Association and has been awarded the AMS Seal of Approval for Television.

“Both Cindy and Mike are outstanding meteorologists who have proven track records for excellence in weather reporting,” said WCVB president Kyle I. Grimes, according to WCVB.

“Over the course of their distinguished careers, Cindy and Mike have helped keep viewers safe while forecasting some of the most significant storms in the history of our region,” he continued. “They are dedicated to serving our community by providing the most accurate weather information and both are perfectly suited for their respective new leadership positions.”

Brittany Bowker