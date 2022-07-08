Blind date: ‘We talked quite a bit about raising kids in today’s digital world’

HER IDEAL SATURDAY: Walk in the park, boat ride, and a candlelight dinner

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s smart, genuine, has a good sense of humor, and is a great cook.

ANDY R.: 62 / technology specialist

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Cookouts by the pool with friends and family

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: His boundless energy and unending curiosity

7:30 P.M. BRASSERIE, BOSTON

SWEET SURPRISES

Shiella Life is an adventure and I viewed this experience as another adventure!

Andy One of my kids told me I should get out there, so I decided to sign up.

Shiella I had a wonderful day beforehand spending time with friends and my puppies and doing errands.

Andy I puttered around the house, mowed the lawn.

Shiella I was late and had called to let them know but I am not sure if the restaurant informed him.

Andy I was a bit early, she was a bit late. The hostess came to let me know my date was running a bit late (and to give me some dating tips!).

Shiella He was well-groomed, wearing a nice sports coat and sporting a friendly smile. There was something intriguing about his look. He wore glasses and had expressive, kind eyes. He looked to be in great physical shape.

Andy The first thing I thought was that she was attractive. She seemed confident.

GOOD TASTE

Shiella We had a lot in common as far as the industries we work in. We are both from the cold areas in New York state. We talked quite a bit about raising kids in today’s digital world. We both have daughters who play/ed the same position in basketball. We both enjoy music, concerts, and sports.

Andy We covered a lot of ground. I learned about her children and her family, her career, what music she likes. We even talked politics.

Shiella The conversation seemed to flow. He was interesting and I wanted to learn more as we spoke. I guess you could say he seemed more attractive as the evening progressed.

Andy I was comfortable from the start. She was easy to talk to and we never had to force the conversation. I found her passion and intelligence attractive.

Shiella He had the salmon. I ordered the rotisserie chicken. We split a delicious legume salad.

Andy The salmon was very good and the staff was attentive.

Shiella We talked about how difficult online dating can be. I mentioned that I had discontinued my profile on dating apps and was relying on the organic way of meeting someone.

Andy Probably halfway through the date I thought it would be nice to see her again after this little adventure.

JUST DESSERTS

Shiella We ended the evening sharing profiteroles for dessert. It was a very natural ending to the lovely evening. He asked me if I would be interested in a future date and I said I thought that would be lovely.

Andy We talked about seeing each other again.

Shiella I opted to give him a kiss on the cheek. He smiled and said good night.

Andy She asked if she could give me a kiss on the cheek . . . which she did! I thought that was sweet.

Shiella Not sure yet. Some things may hold me back. Geography may be one issue.

Andy We both indicated that we would like to get together again. We’ll see how it plays out.

POST-MORTEM

Shiella / B+/A-

Andy / A