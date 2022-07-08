Baker says he would sign Legislature’s no-strings $250 rebate to taxpayers. But he hopes to see way more relief.

“If this makes it to my desk, I would certainly sign it,” Baker told reporters at an unrelated event in Roxbury. “But I hope that it would be the start of a series of initiatives between now and the end of session, where we do some of this other stuff that I think would actually return resources to a lot of low-income folks.”

However, he expressed hope the Legislature will pass more direct aid before lawmakers break for their summer recess on July 31.

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday said he’d sign a proposal that would send potentially millions of taxpayers a one-time $250 rebate to help offset the rising costs of food, gasoline, and other consumer goods, calling the proposal “a welcome piece of relief”

The proposal, which was announced by legislative leadership Thursday, still has to pass both legislative branches and be signed by Baker to take effect. While legislative leaders pitched it as an initial step, they still caught criticism for excluding many of the state’s poorest taxpayers.

Dubbed the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, the proposal would provide $250 to taxpayers who file an individual return and $500 for married taxpayers filing jointly. Those eligible would have to have reported a minimum of $38,000 in 2021 income, and not more than $100,000 for individual filers or $150,000 for joint filers.

Lawmakers have faced pressure from Baker and other groups to move on relief before the month’s end. Since January, Baker has been pressing them to take up his $700 million tax break package that includes, among other things, proposals to increase the rental deduction cap, increase the thresholds for “no tax status,” eliminating the income tax for more than 234,000 low-income filers, double a pair of refundable tax credits people can claim for dependents or child care, and double the maximum credit low-income seniors can claim to offset property taxes.

“Massachusetts has had an astonishing year financially,” Baker said, citing expected surplus, projected by one budget watchdog to be roughly $3.6 billion. “The people of Massachusetts basically created that surplus. This should go back to them.”

