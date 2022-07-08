Bomb squad detonates Civil War-era cannonball found in Mansfield home

Family members of the antique collector were cleaning his home on Charlene Drive and called police after finding an “apparent Civil War-era cannon munition,” police said.

The State Police bomb squad responded to assess the cannonball and an X-ray revealed an unknown substance inside. The squad detonated the relic at the Mansfield Police Department range just after 10 p.m.

Marshfield police encouraged the public to call the department if they find cannonballs or old ammunition so authorities can properly assess it.

“Don’t drive it to us and definitely don’t walk into the station with it,” the statement said.

