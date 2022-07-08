fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston’s faces of excellence: Meet the 2022 public school valedictorians

Updated July 8, 2022, 1 hour ago
Meet the 2022 Boston public school valedictorians.Shutterstock

Despite uncertainty and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these students excelled during their years of high school. Through hard work and support from caring families and teachers, they made it to the top of their classes. Meet the 2022 Boston public school valedictorians.

Arianna AntiguaBoston Public Schools

Arianna Antigua

Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School

Next step: Brown University

Jahkiya Eliza TinnisBoston Public Schools

Jahkiya Eliza Tinnis

Another Course to College

Next step: Northeastern University

Eliana Sepulveda GarciaBoston Public Schools

Eliana Sepulveda Garcia

Boston Adult Technical Academy

Next step: Bunker Hill Community College

Gabriela Mendez MartinezBoston Public Schools

Gabriela Mendez Martinez

Boston Arts Academy

Next step: Tufts University

Meredith BultmeyerBoston Public Schools

Meredith Bultmeyer

Boston Collegiate Charter School

Next step: Northeastern University

Ann WeiBoston Public Schools

Ann Wei

Boston Community Leadership Academy

Next step: Boston University

Isabelle GlanderBoston Public Schools

Isabelle Glander

Boston Day and Evening Academy

Next step: College of the Holy Cross

Angelynn MarreroBoston Public Schools

Angelynn Marrero

Boston Green Academy

Next step: Flagler College

Teame ArayaBoston Public Schools

Teame Araya

Boston International High School

Next step: University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Sara RhouateBoston Public Schools

Sara Rhouate

Boston Latin Academy

Next step: Harvard College

Rui LuiBoston Public Schools

Rui Liu

Boston Latin School

Next step: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Johnnyana CimeBoston Public Schools

Johnnyana Cime

Boston Preparatory Charter Public School

Next step: University of Pennsylvania

Khadiza AkterBoston Public Schools

Khadiza Akter

Brighton High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Alex GuzmanBoston Public Schools

Alex Guzman

Brooke High School (charter)

Next step: Yale University

Connor Forbes LashleyBoston Public Schools

Connor Forbes Lashley

Jeremiah E. Burke High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Abdel Sahdala LapeBoston Public Schools

Abdel Sahdala Lape

Charlestown High School

Next step: Boston College

Heidy Lugo TejedaBoston Public Schools

Heidy Lugo Tejeda

City on a Hill Charter Public School

Next step: Suffolk University

Coralis PimentelBoston Public Schools

Coralis E. Pimentel

Community Academy

Next step: Massachusetts Bay Community College

Willian BatistaBoston Public Schools

Willian Batista

Community Academy of Science and Health

Next step: Wentworth Institute of Technology

Teresa FontesBoston Public Schools

Teresa Fontes

Dearborn STEM Academy

Next step: College of the Holy Cross

John LeBoston Public Schools

John Le

East Boston High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Ivanna MercadoBoston Public Schools

Ivanna Mercado

The English High School

Next step: University of Massachusetts, Boston

Ergina AgastraBoston Public Schools

Ergina Agastra

Excel High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Worknesh BekeleBoston Public Schools

Worknesh Bekele

Fenway High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Eliana AcostaBoston Public Schools

Eliana Acosta

Greater Egleston High School

Next step: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Brian NguyenBoston Public Schools

Brian Nguyen

Henderson K-12 Inclusion School

Next step: Northeastern University

Kevin LimamurciaBoston Public Schools

Kevin Lima Murcia

Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Next step: Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology

Sharina CastilloBoston Public Schools

Sharina Castillo

Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers

Next step: Boston University

Kerri DoyleBoston Public Schools

Kerri Doyle

Mary Lyon Pilot High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Bryanna DuranBoston Public Schools

Bryanna Duran

Madison Park Technical Vocational High School

Next step: Massasoit Community College

Charlotte Cano PolancoBoston Public Schools

Charlotte Cano Polanco

Match Charter Public High School

Next step: Stanford University

Redjhina CazeauBoston Public Schools

Redjhina Cazeau

McKinley Preparatory High School

Next step: Undecided

Stanley TheodatBoston Public Schools

Stanley Theodat

McKinley South End Academy

Next step: Employment

Neima Andrade De PinaBoston Public Schools

Neima Andrade De Pina

Margarita Muñiz Academy

Next step: Northeastern University

Cyrus BlagroveBoston Public Schools

Cyrus Blagrove

Neighborhood House Charter School

Next step: UMass Lowell

Yonis AdanBoston Public Schools

Yonis Adan

New Mission High School

Next step: Boston University

Arthur De Los SantosBoston Public Schools

Arthur De Los Santos

John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science

Next step: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jenny TranBoston Public Schools

Jenny Tran

Josiah Quincy Upper School

Next step: Northeastern University

Josue Nisbett-RiveraBoston Public Schools

Josue Nisbett-Rivera

Roxbury Prep High School (charter)

Next step: Beginning a program to get licensed as a pharmacy technician

Hazel McLaughlinBoston Public Schools

Hazel McLaughlin

Muriel S. Snowden International School at Copley

Next step: Boston University

Elinald DesrochesBoston Public Schools

Elinald Desroches

TechBoston Academy

Next step: Princeton University


— COMPILED BY ROSE PECCI / GLOBE CORRESPONDENT



