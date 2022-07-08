Boston’s faces of excellence: Meet the 2022 public school valedictorians

Despite uncertainty and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these students excelled during their years of high school. Through hard work and support from caring families and teachers, they made it to the top of their classes. Meet the 2022 Boston public school valedictorians.

Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School

Next step: Brown University

Jahkiya Eliza Tinnis Boston Public Schools

Jahkiya Eliza Tinnis

Another Course to College

Next step: Northeastern University

Another Course to College

Next step: Northeastern University

Eliana Sepulveda Garcia

Boston Adult Technical Academy

Next step: Bunker Hill Community College

Gabriela Mendez Martinez Boston Public Schools

Gabriela Mendez Martinez

Boston Arts Academy

Next step: Tufts University

Boston Arts Academy

Next step: Tufts University

Meredith Bultmeyer

Boston Collegiate Charter School

Next step: Northeastern University

Ann Wei Boston Public Schools

Ann Wei

Boston Community Leadership Academy

Next step: Boston University

Isabelle Glander Boston Public Schools

Isabelle Glander

Boston Day and Evening Academy

Next step: College of the Holy Cross

Angelynn Marrero Boston Public Schools

Angelynn Marrero

Boston Green Academy

Next step: Flagler College

Boston Green Academy

Next step: Flagler College

Teame Araya

Boston International High School

Next step: University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Sara Rhouate Boston Public Schools

Sara Rhouate

Boston Latin Academy

Next step: Harvard College

Rui Lui Boston Public Schools

Rui Liu

Boston Latin School

Next step: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Johnnyana Cime Boston Public Schools

Johnnyana Cime

Boston Preparatory Charter Public School

Next step: University of Pennsylvania

Khadiza Akter Boston Public Schools

Khadiza Akter

Brighton High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Alex Guzman Boston Public Schools

Alex Guzman

Brooke High School (charter)

Next step: Yale University

Brooke High School (charter)

Next step: Yale University

Connor Forbes Lashley

Jeremiah E. Burke High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Abdel Sahdala Lape Boston Public Schools

Abdel Sahdala Lape

Charlestown High School

Next step: Boston College

Charlestown High School

Next step: Boston College

Heidy Lugo Tejeda

City on a Hill Charter Public School

Next step: Suffolk University

Coralis Pimentel Boston Public Schools

Coralis E. Pimentel

Community Academy

Next step: Massachusetts Bay Community College

Willian Batista Boston Public Schools

Willian Batista

Community Academy of Science and Health

Next step: Wentworth Institute of Technology

Teresa Fontes Boston Public Schools

Teresa Fontes

Dearborn STEM Academy

Next step: College of the Holy Cross

John Le Boston Public Schools

John Le

East Boston High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Ivanna Mercado Boston Public Schools

Ivanna Mercado

The English High School

Next step: University of Massachusetts, Boston

Ergina Agastra Boston Public Schools

Ergina Agastra

Excel High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Excel High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Worknesh Bekele

Fenway High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Eliana Acosta Boston Public Schools

Eliana Acosta

Greater Egleston High School

Next step: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Brian Nguyen Boston Public Schools

Brian Nguyen

Henderson K-12 Inclusion School

Next step: Northeastern University

Kevin Limamurcia Boston Public Schools

Kevin Lima Murcia

Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Next step: Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology

Sharina Castillo Boston Public Schools

Sharina Castillo

Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers

Next step: Boston University

Kerri Doyle Boston Public Schools

Kerri Doyle

Mary Lyon Pilot High School

Next step: Northeastern University

Bryanna Duran Boston Public Schools

Bryanna Duran

Madison Park Technical Vocational High School

Next step: Massasoit Community College

Charlotte Cano Polanco Boston Public Schools

Charlotte Cano Polanco

Match Charter Public High School

Next step: Stanford University

Redjhina Cazeau Boston Public Schools

Redjhina Cazeau

McKinley Preparatory High School

Next step: Undecided

McKinley Preparatory High School

Next step: Undecided

Stanley Theodat

McKinley South End Academy

Next step: Employment

McKinley South End Academy

Next step: Employment

Neima Andrade De Pina

Margarita Muñiz Academy

Next step: Northeastern University

Cyrus Blagrove Boston Public Schools

Cyrus Blagrove

Neighborhood House Charter School

Next step: UMass Lowell

Yonis Adan Boston Public Schools

Yonis Adan

New Mission High School

Next step: Boston University

New Mission High School

Next step: Boston University

Arthur De Los Santos

John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science

Next step: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jenny Tran Boston Public Schools

Jenny Tran

Josiah Quincy Upper School

Next step: Northeastern University

Josiah Quincy Upper School

Next step: Northeastern University

Josue Nisbett-Rivera

Roxbury Prep High School (charter)

Next step: Beginning a program to get licensed as a pharmacy technician

Hazel McLaughlin Boston Public Schools

Hazel McLaughlin

Muriel S. Snowden International School at Copley

Next step: Boston University

Elinald Desroches Boston Public Schools

Elinald Desroches

TechBoston Academy

Next step: Princeton University





— COMPILED BY ROSE PECCI / GLOBE CORRESPONDENT







