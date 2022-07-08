Boston’s faces of excellence: Meet the 2022 public school valedictorians

Despite uncertainty and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these students excelled during their years of high school. Through hard work and support from caring families and teachers, they made it to the top of their classes. Meet the 2022 Boston public school valedictorians.
Arianna Antigua
Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School
Next step: Brown University
Jahkiya Eliza Tinnis
Another Course to College
Next step: Northeastern University
Eliana Sepulveda Garcia
Boston Adult Technical Academy
Next step: Bunker Hill Community College
Gabriela Mendez Martinez
Boston Arts Academy
Next step: Tufts University
Meredith Bultmeyer
Boston Collegiate Charter School
Next step: Northeastern University
Ann Wei
Boston Community Leadership Academy
Next step: Boston University
Isabelle Glander
Boston Day and Evening Academy
Next step: College of the Holy Cross
Angelynn Marrero
Boston Green Academy
Next step: Flagler College
Teame Araya
Boston International High School
Next step: University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Sara Rhouate
Boston Latin Academy
Next step: Harvard College
Rui Liu
Boston Latin School
Next step: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Johnnyana Cime
Boston Preparatory Charter Public School
Next step: University of Pennsylvania
Khadiza Akter
Brighton High School
Next step: Northeastern University
Alex Guzman
Brooke High School (charter)
Next step: Yale University
Connor Forbes Lashley
Jeremiah E. Burke High School
Next step: Northeastern University
Abdel Sahdala Lape
Charlestown High School
Next step: Boston College
Heidy Lugo Tejeda
City on a Hill Charter Public School
Next step: Suffolk University
Coralis E. Pimentel
Community Academy
Next step: Massachusetts Bay Community College
Willian Batista
Community Academy of Science and Health
Next step: Wentworth Institute of Technology
Teresa Fontes
Dearborn STEM Academy
Next step: College of the Holy Cross
John Le
East Boston High School
Next step: Northeastern University
Ivanna Mercado
The English High School
Next step: University of Massachusetts, Boston
Ergina Agastra
Excel High School
Next step: Northeastern University
Worknesh Bekele
Fenway High School
Next step: Northeastern University
Eliana Acosta
Greater Egleston High School
Next step: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Brian Nguyen
Henderson K-12 Inclusion School
Next step: Northeastern University
Kevin Lima Murcia
Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Next step: Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology
Sharina Castillo
Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers
Next step: Boston University
Kerri Doyle
Mary Lyon Pilot High School
Next step: Northeastern University
Bryanna Duran
Madison Park Technical Vocational High School
Next step: Massasoit Community College
Charlotte Cano Polanco
Match Charter Public High School
Next step: Stanford University
Redjhina Cazeau
McKinley Preparatory High School
Next step: Undecided
Stanley Theodat
McKinley South End Academy
Next step: Employment
Neima Andrade De Pina
Margarita Muñiz Academy
Next step: Northeastern University
Cyrus Blagrove
Neighborhood House Charter School
Next step: UMass Lowell
Yonis Adan
New Mission High School
Next step: Boston University
Arthur De Los Santos
John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science
Next step: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Jenny Tran
Josiah Quincy Upper School
Next step: Northeastern University
Josue Nisbett-Rivera
Roxbury Prep High School (charter)
Next step: Beginning a program to get licensed as a pharmacy technician
Hazel McLaughlin
Muriel S. Snowden International School at Copley
Next step: Boston University
Elinald Desroches
TechBoston Academy
Next step: Princeton University
— COMPILED BY ROSE PECCI / GLOBE CORRESPONDENT