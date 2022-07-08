As the drought worsens, vacationers get great weather

There’s nothing any of us can do about the drought. It will end eventually but — while it’s going on — you will want to continue to water newly planted things. To keep containers of annuals blooming, water them regularly and preferably in the morning.

Each Thursday morning, a new drought monitor is issued for the country, and yesterday’s report did not bring good news. In New England, areas of moderate drought have expanded each week and now cover the wide majority of the area.

On the positive side of the equation, it’s been a stunning summer so far. It looks to me like the second week of July is going to be a warm one overall. This weekend will be the most comfortable with the relatively rare July combination of sunshine warm temperatures and low humidity.

Saturday features temperatures near 80 degrees with comfortable humidity. NOAA

The nights will be exceptionally comfortable this weekend with morning lows back into the 50s for the suburbs. This is in stark contrast to the past several summers when these types of nights were very limited. Even in a warming climate, we can still have a summer that was more typically occurring three or four decades ago.

You may have noticed that the sun rises later each morning. The morning light is about 10 minutes later than mid-June and this is about when most of us who get up early start to notice the difference. In the evening there’s been a three-minute loss, not quite enough to make a difference yet. Overall the light loss is now over a minute a day and growing.

The gap between sunrise and sunset is slowly shrinking at over a minute each day. TimeandDate.com

If you want to head to the beach over the weekend, the tides will be low in the early afternoon which means high tides occur a few hours after sunset and a few hours before sunrise. Check your local beach charts if you need to know the exact times. Low tide can be a great time for exploring and as a kid I used to love spending time in the title pools on these warm July weekends.

There’s been a limited number of 90 degree days so far and we may be adding to the small list early next week. On Monday the winds will turn around to the southwest. Next week will feature more humidity and warmer nights. It may stay above 70 in Boston for the middle part of the week with highs possibly reaching 90 as early as Tuesday. I don’t see any prolonged heat waves yet. The 8- to 14-day outlook does bring New England a higher chance of warmer temperatures but it still looks as though the core of summer heat remains across the middle of the country for now.

The 8-14 day outlook for the third week of July shows warmer than average conditions likely in much of the country. NOAA







